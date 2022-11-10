More Kentucky millionaires: Marshall County couple claims $2M Powerball ticket

A married couple from Marshall County has been made millionaires by playing the Powerball, which enticed players this week when it became the world’s largest jackpot and exceeded $2 billion.

Rickie and Karen Melton of Symsonia in Western Kentucky took home a check worth $1.4 million Wednesday, according to Kentucky Lottery.

For Rickie Melton, it was the end of a “nerve-wracking” experience after discovering Sunday he’d won the game’s second-largest prize of $2 million. He had to hold onto the ticket until Wednesday.

“It’s been nerve-wracking knowing we’ve won and having to hold on to the ticket until Wednesday,” Rickie Melton said, according to a Kentucky Lottery news release.

He also recalled how he felt when he discovered he’d matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball for the Nov. 5 drawing.

“I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone and started looking at my tickets. It was the last ticket I checked; I got really nervous about matching the fourth number. On the fifth number, I was so nervous,” he said.

His numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. Melton did not match the winning Powerball for the drawing.

The couple told state lottery officials they plan to take an Alaskan cruise and buy a new car. They also plan to meet with a financial advisor to invest their earnings.

The Meltons are only the latest in a string of lottery winners in Kentucky during the recent 96-day Powerball run. The Kentucky Lottery made four millionaires and awarded several other large prizes.

In addition to the Meltons’ $2 million win, a ticket that sold in Midway for the Nov. 5 drawing also matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win $1 million.

That ticket has not been claimed.

With the Oct. 17 drawing, a Bowling Green couple won $2 million since they added the $1 Power Play feature. Earlier in the jackpot run, a winner from Crittenden won $1 million in the Aug. 31 drawing.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

