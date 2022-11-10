Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of their vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks of flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video, provided by Only In Dade, showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes in Everglades in NW Miami-Dade; pilot and passenger OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small, familiar airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board. The aircraft bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month. “This is the craziest end to...
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst days after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she last heard from early Friday...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
WSVN-TV
Deauville Hotel demolished causing road closures in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more. On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers. The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017. Road closures are still in effect...
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
Members of Hammocks HOA charged with theft; accused of stealing $2 million
MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowner association are being charged in a major stealing scheme. Investigators arrested five members an vendors of the Hammocks Community Association who oversee 40 communities and over 6,000 units in West Kendall. They’re are accused of swindling over $2 million from the...
WSVN-TV
Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday
Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
WSVN-TV
Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1, near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
