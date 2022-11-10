Israel Adesanya says he’s surprised to see Alex Pereira as the betting underdog for their UFC 281 title fight: “I think we should bet on him this fight”

Read full article on original website
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
Francis Ngannou provides grim update on potential UFC return: “This contract situation hasn’t been sorted”
Francis Ngannou has provided a grim update on his potential UFC return. The last time Ngannou (17-3 MMA) fought in the Octagon was this past January at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) via unanimous decision. Prior to the victory, the champ had suffered an MCL tear and partial ACL tear in training, but bound and determined, he proceeded to fight and defeat Gane.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at age 38, the MMA community reacts
Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at the tender age of 38. It was late last month that MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz asked everyone to say a prayer for Johnson during an interview with ESPN. “Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now....
UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) and Pereira (6-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
UFC 281 Bonus Report: Poirier vs. Chandler earns ‘FOTN’ honors
The Octagon returned to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
