ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Unidentified body found buried in Cleveland lot

CLEVELAND — According to Cleveland Police, Homicide Unit officers found the dead body of an unidentified male buried in a Cleveland lot at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 13. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

How Mentor police plan to bust porch pirates during 2022 holiday season

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With online sales expecting to break records again for the holiday season, Mentor police are bringing back their undercover porch pirate detail. Officers say they will be driving throughout city neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles, using surveillance equipment and bait boxes that contain GPS tracking units. Porch...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Two men flee from Fairview Park stolen car crash

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a car crash involving a stolen car, according to a release from the department. Police said that Friday they responded to the 20200 block of Lorain Road for the report of a...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy