cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
Body of missing Cleveland man found buried in field
The body of a missing Cleveland man was found buried in a field over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
Unidentified body found buried in Cleveland lot
CLEVELAND — According to Cleveland Police, Homicide Unit officers found the dead body of an unidentified male buried in a Cleveland lot at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 13. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Woman taken to hospital following crash into Bedford Heights home
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Bedford Heights home Monday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash. Investigators and the...
cleveland19.com
Why did it take 5 hours for Cleveland police to issue Sunday’s AMBER Alert?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around noon on Sunday, according to police. The alert to phones throughout...
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
cleveland19.com
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
cleveland19.com
Cory Barron update: Cause of 2014 death for man found in Lorain County landfill now ruled homicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County coroner’s office released an update on the investigation into Cory Barron’s 2014 death. Barron’s death has now been ruled a homicide, according to coroner Dr. Frank Miller, after Cleveland police provided additional information in the case:. “Since the death of...
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
cleveland19.com
Man sentenced to life after killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced the man convicted of killing Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland mayor, to life in prison. A jury found Robert Shephard guilty of the below charges on Oct. 31 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. One...
cleveland19.com
How Mentor police plan to bust porch pirates during 2022 holiday season
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With online sales expecting to break records again for the holiday season, Mentor police are bringing back their undercover porch pirate detail. Officers say they will be driving throughout city neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles, using surveillance equipment and bait boxes that contain GPS tracking units. Porch...
cleveland19.com
Two men flee from Fairview Park stolen car crash
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a car crash involving a stolen car, according to a release from the department. Police said that Friday they responded to the 20200 block of Lorain Road for the report of a...
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and caused a serious car crash earlier this year pleaded guilty in Medina County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. David Landrum pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. “Not a day has passed by since that day in February...
Police warn of ‘crimes of opportunity’ after theft in UH parking lot: Avon Police Blotter
A woman reported her $500 work laptop computer stolen from her SUV at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 13 while the truck was parked at University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital. The computer was later found inside a book bag on a walking trail in the Miller Nature Preserve by a park ranger.
