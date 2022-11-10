Veterans Day 2022: Here's where veterans can get free chili, ice cream and more

Military veterans will be celebrated for their service on Friday and can get a free meal, too. Several chains, restaurants and other businesses in Greater Cincinnati are offering deals on Veterans Day as way to honor local veterans, active military members and first responders.

The specials listed below will be available at participating business locations from open until close on Nov. 11. At many businesses, active and retired military personnel will need to show some form of military ID to get the deal, such as one of the following:

• Your U.S. Uniformed Services ID or U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID card.• Any veterans’ organization membership card.• Military commendation, leave or earnings statement.• A photograph of yourself in uniform.• Active service members can also wear their uniform as ID.

Plan out your Veterans Day deals with the list below.

Applebee's

Order a free meal from a select menu. Offer is dine-in only. Military guests will also get a $5 Bounce Back Card that can be redeemed for Applebee's dine-in, to-go or delivery orders within a three-week window.

Hard Rock Cafe

Cincinnati's Hard Rock Casino will host its second annual will Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. Hard Rock Cincinnati President George Goldhoff will present the Disabled American Veterans with a $10,000 donation and the Hamilton County Color Guard and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will be present.

Free lunch will provided for all military personnel, veterans and first responders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brick’d Oven Pizza and the Hard Rock Cafe.

Bonefish Grill

Get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp plus a soft drink. Bonefish Grill also offers a 10% discount for service members, veterans and first responders year-round.

Tom & Chee

Get a complimentary handcrafted melt at any local Tom & Chee location, except for Kings Island.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

All active and retired military personnel can get into the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for free on Friday. Military personnel can also purchase up to six zoo admission tickets for half price.

Tickets must be purchased in-person at the zoo.

Gold Star

Get a free 3-, 4- or 5-Way plus a regular fountain drink at any Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana Gold Star on Friday.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Get a free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.

Bob Evans

Enjoy a complimentary meal from a special menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.

Chili's

Chili's is offering a free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel

Get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Order in-store or online.

Graeter's Ice Cream

Active military personnel and veterans can get a free sugar cone with one scoop of ice cream.

IHOP

IHOP's Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes will be free at participating locations. Offer is for dine-in only.

Red Robin

Enjoy a free Red's Tavern Double burger and refills of bottomless steak fries. Offer is for dine-in only.

Smokey Bones

Free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.

Dunkin' Donuts

Get a free donut. Offer is only available in-store, not online.