Veterans Day 2022: Here's where veterans can get free chili, ice cream and more
Military veterans will be celebrated for their service on Friday and can get a free meal, too. Several chains, restaurants and other businesses in Greater Cincinnati are offering deals on Veterans Day as way to honor local veterans, active military members and first responders.
The specials listed below will be available at participating business locations from open until close on Nov. 11. At many businesses, active and retired military personnel will need to show some form of military ID to get the deal, such as one of the following:
• Your U.S. Uniformed Services ID or U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID card.• Any veterans’ organization membership card.• Military commendation, leave or earnings statement.• A photograph of yourself in uniform.• Active service members can also wear their uniform as ID.
Plan out your Veterans Day deals with the list below.
Applebee's
Order a free meal from a select menu. Offer is dine-in only. Military guests will also get a $5 Bounce Back Card that can be redeemed for Applebee's dine-in, to-go or delivery orders within a three-week window.
Hard Rock Cafe
Cincinnati's Hard Rock Casino will host its second annual will Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. Hard Rock Cincinnati President George Goldhoff will present the Disabled American Veterans with a $10,000 donation and the Hamilton County Color Guard and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will be present.
Free lunch will provided for all military personnel, veterans and first responders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brick’d Oven Pizza and the Hard Rock Cafe.
Bonefish Grill
Get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp plus a soft drink. Bonefish Grill also offers a 10% discount for service members, veterans and first responders year-round.
Tom & Chee
Get a complimentary handcrafted melt at any local Tom & Chee location, except for Kings Island.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
All active and retired military personnel can get into the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for free on Friday. Military personnel can also purchase up to six zoo admission tickets for half price.
Tickets must be purchased in-person at the zoo.
Gold Star
Get a free 3-, 4- or 5-Way plus a regular fountain drink at any Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana Gold Star on Friday.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
Get a free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.
Bob Evans
Enjoy a complimentary meal from a special menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.
Chili's
Chili's is offering a free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in only.
Cracker Barrel
Get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Order in-store or online.
Graeter's Ice Cream
Active military personnel and veterans can get a free sugar cone with one scoop of ice cream.
IHOP
IHOP's Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes will be free at participating locations. Offer is for dine-in only.
Red Robin
Enjoy a free Red's Tavern Double burger and refills of bottomless steak fries. Offer is for dine-in only.
Smokey Bones
Free meal from a select menu. Offer is for dine-in customers only.
Dunkin' Donuts
Get a free donut. Offer is only available in-store, not online.
