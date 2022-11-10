ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Dover to hold forum mental health challenges and response on Nov. 19

By Special to Foster's
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trPrb_0j674VNl00

DOVER — The public is invited to join Laura Knoy, the founding host of NHPR’s The Exchange, on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Dover High School library, during a live webinar "Dover Mental Health Challenges and Response: Community Feedback," for a discussion with Dover community leaders about how mental health challenges are being responded to within the city of Dover.

Panelists will include Chief William Breault, Dover Police Department; Dr. Christine Boston, assistant superintendent of Dover schools; Chris Kozak, chief operating officer at Community Partners and Suzanne Weete, community engagement and mental health educator with Community Partners and a co-founder of the Dover Mental Health Alliance.

Like many communities, Dover has experienced a dramatic rise in demand for mental health crisis services in recent years. Facilitated by the Center for Ethics in Society at Saint Anselm College, a subcommittee of the Dover Mental Health Alliance Task Force was asked to develop a set of recommendations that reflect trends, obstacles, opportunities, and best practices to follow as they relate to ongoing city response to mental health-related calls for service and needs.

In this third public program on Dover’s mental health crisis services, the subcommittee will share its final recommendations with the community for feedback and comment. Those who attend in person are invited to arrive at 8:45 a.m. to grab coffee and informally review the recommendations before the event begins. The live webinar will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

People can register to attend virtually or in person at anselm.edu/ethics-society/dover-mental-health-challenges-and-response-community-feedback or at dovermentalhealthalliance.org.

This webinar will focus on the city’s response to mental health challenges, however any community member from other towns are encouraged to listen in as similar issues are found in towns and cities across the state and country.

This webinar is brought to the public by the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm’s College. The mission of the Center for Ethics in Society is to enrich the knowledge and practice of principled ethical decision-making by addressing important social and organizational issues through collaborative discussion, research, and education. For more information about the CES, go to anselm.edu/ethic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Lazarus House Ministries changing lives in Lawrence

LAWRENCE - The Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence is changing lives as it feeds, teaches and supports its struggling guests.Single mother Natividad Dulyx came here from Puerto Rico. She loves her job at the Lazarus House, where she meets people and gives back to her new community. But it wasn't always this way."When you're going to lose everything in your life, you say wow, I have to start again," she told WBZ-TV.She arrived here with nothing but her two children. But when she came to Lazarus House for a meal, she found her future and her purpose."It was so huge...
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
WHAV

Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85

Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
HAVERHILL, MA
nhbr.com

Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis

Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
LACONIA, NH
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
19thnews.org

New Hampshire’s James Roesener becomes first out transgender man elected to state legislature

We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. New Hampshire Democrat James Roesener on Tuesday became the first out transgender man elected to a state legislature — joining only a handful of trans elected officials across the United States. Roesener now holds the highest elected office that an out trans man has ever held in this country, according to the Victory Fund, which helps LGBTQ+ candidates run for office.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
575
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy