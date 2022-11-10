ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VC giant Sequoia writes down $214 million investment in FTX to zero: ‘We are in the business of taking risk’

By Steve Mollman
 5 days ago
Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sequoia Capital said it will mark down its investment of $214 million in cryptocurrency exchange FTX to zero.

“In recent days, a liquidity crunch has created solvency risk for FTX,” the venture capital firm said in a note to investors it shared Wednesday on Twitter. “Based on our current understanding, we are marking our investment down to $0.”

It was not the kind of note typically sent by Sequoia, one of the most successful venture capital firms of all time.

Sequoia made its investment in FTX in July 2021, when the firm was valued at $18 billion.

FTX was valued even higher earlier this year, at $32 billion, but questions about its health have been swirling this week, to say the least. On Tuesday, rival crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire FTX, then backed out just a day later, stating that the company’s issues “are beyond our control or ability to help.”

FTX had approached Binance for help after a barrage of customer withdrawal requests started over the weekend, many of them prompted by a tweet from Binance’s CEO that he was dumping FTX-linked coins. Cryptocurrency prices fell amid concerns about its solvency and fears of a possible contagion.

Binance wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that FTX lent billions of dollars to affiliated trading arm Alameda Research, money that was used to fund risky bets.

One question will be how a VC firm of Sequoia’s stature found itself so exposed to the risk.

It wrote to investors Wednesday:

“We are in the business of taking risk. Some investments will surprise to the upside, and some will surprise to the downside… At the time of our investment in FTX, we ran a rigorous due diligence process. In 2021, the year of our investment, FTX generated approximately $1B in revenue and more than $250M in operating income, as was made public in August 2022.”

The firm rushed to reassure limited partners that its exposure was limited, writing:

“Sequoia Capital’s exposure to FTX is limited. We own FTX.com and FTX US in one private fund, Global Growth Fund III. FTX is not a top 10 position in the fund, and our $150M cost basis accounts for less than 3% of the committed capital of the fund…. Separately, SCGE Fund, L.P. invested $63.5M in FTX.com and FTX US, representing less than 1% of the SCGE Fund’s 9/30/22 portfolio (at fair value).”

Fortune reached out to Sequoia Capital, but it did not immediately respond to questions.

J M C
2d ago

Sometimes it's nice to just sit back and be poor like me and just watch how the mighty have fallen. And all because of GREED. Amazing isn't it?

Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Fortune

Fortune

