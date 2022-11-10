ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Central live chat with The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer

By Oklahoman
 5 days ago

Welcome to a revamped version of Steve Lackmeyer's OKC Central live chat.

Prior to the pandemic, Steve hosted live chats each week, giving readers a chance to ask questions about Oklahoma City development and growth as well as an opportunity to ask direct questions of OKC lawmakers like Mayor David Holt.

We hope to get back in the habit of hosting live chats and bringing in special guests to answer your questions. Bear with us, though, as we work out the kinks that come along with a new platform.

Steve will be answering questions from 10 a.m. to around 11 a.m. Friday. Click on this link to be taken directly to Steve's live chat. Once you're in the chat, be sure to click on "All" below the question box to be able to see all of the questions.

To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests , you must have a digital subscription to The Oklahoman and you must be logged in. Right now, you can get unlimited digital access to all of our content for $1 for six months by clicking here . You can also get an all-access digital account for $9.99 for a full year by clicking here .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Central live chat with The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer

