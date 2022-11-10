ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Sunflower Showdown sold out weeks in advance

By Courtney Gehrke
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32W2VO_0j672yZS00

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Sunflower Showdown between KU and K-State has sold out of tickets, according to K-State Sports.

Click here for more Sports stories | KSNT.com

Kansas State reports this as a seven-game streak for sellout home games. The KU Jayhawks were also on a streak of selling out David Booth Memorial Stadium. For Kansas, this is a first since 2019.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 6, 2021, when the Wildcats won 35-10.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Emporia State gets bowl bid, headed to Texarkana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Emporia State Hornets announced its seventh post-season appearance in 10 seasons Tuesday morning. The Hornets will play Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl on Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, according to the university. Emporia State is coming off an 8-3 season, while […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Joe Klanderman’s exclusive interview with K-Nation

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State’s defense has been stellar on multiple occasions this fall. The Wildcats have kept four teams from scoring touchdowns, including three Big 12 opponents. Perhaps most impressive was K-State’s performances against Oklahoma State and Baylor. OSU, who came to Manhattan ranked ninth in the country, was shutout by the ‘Cats. Baylor, who […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Washburn volleyball headed to NCAA tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn volleyball is headed to the big dance. The Ichabods are a six seed in the DII NCAA volleyball tournament after receiving an automatic bid following their MIAA tournament championship win. Washburn is back in the Central Region after winning the region and ultimately finishing National Runner-Up last season. The ‘Bods will play […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Harlem Globetrotters return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are planning a trip back to Topeka in 2023. The Globetrotters will be back with their basketball theatrics on March 26, 2023. As the team nears its 100th anniversary, it continues to entertain audiences worldwide. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Topeka in March of 2022 showing off their basketball […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

ESU football falls in regular season finale

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football’s six game winning streak was snapped on Saturday. The Hornets played host to Northwest Missouri State for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day in Welch Stadium. Both teams came in 8-2. Northwest Missouri State took down ESU 27-21. ESU had a rocky start as the Bearcats scored first to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Blizzard Bash comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn’s Ballentine activated for Packers

GREEN BAY (KSNT)- Washburn football alumnus Corey Ballentine will play for the Packers on Sunday. Ballentine, a cornerback, was promoted to the active roster Saturday afternoon. He signed with the Packers practice squad on Sept. 28. Prior to signing with the Packers, Ballentine spent the 2022 offseason with the Falcons. He also spent time with […]
GREEN BAY, WI
KSNT News

Washburn volleyball wins conference championship

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn volleyball found themselves in the MIAA championship game Saturday against No. 12 Nebraska Kearney. The Ichabods got there after a five-set thriller against No. 21 Central Oklahoma and four-set win against No. 10 Northwest Missouri that went past 25 in each set. Washburn finished the tournament finale on top, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka West middle blocker signs to play at K-State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West volleyball standout Makinsey Jones will continue her career with the Wildcats. Jones signed her national letter of intent Thursday at Topeka West. As a 6’2″ middle blocker, she recorded a career-high 260 kills in 2022, averaging 3.5 per set. She also had a career-high 51 blocks. Jones said she chose […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State soccer advances to regional semifinals

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – After a dominate 5-1 victory over Fort Hays State in the opening round of the Division II women’s soccer playoffs, Emporia State faced off against one-seed Central Missouri Sunday. The Hornets won a nail-biter, taking down the Mules 1-0, landing a spot in the Central Region championship match next week. […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Evergy Plaza Ice Rink opens Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Evergy Plaza’s skating rink is now open. Skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting 90 minutes. Skate rental is included in the cost of a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online and helps reserve a spot […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here’s where to go ice skating in Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With temperatures dropping, this weekend may be the first opportunity for some residents to go ice skating in Topeka or Manhattan. A new ice rink will have its opening night in downtown Topeka on Saturday. Evergy Plaza, in partnership with CoreFirst Bank and Trust, will have a grand opening ceremony at 5:30 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Northeast Kansas prepares for wintery mix

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a wintery mix on the way, the City of Topeka is mobilizing to prep the roads for wet weather and snowfall. Shawnee County Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus said the city is preparing for the possibility of two inches of snow. Niehaus said the city will continue equipment preparations throughout […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State volleyball coach stepping down

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has is stepping down as the head coach. Xu will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history. Emporia State volleyball finished 4-25 this season, winning one MIAA match. “It has been an honor working with so many great people […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy