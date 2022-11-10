During Monday’s meeting of the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees, a portion of the Instructional Focus was dedicated to the redesign of STAAR testing. “It’s been the assessment system the state has used for the past several years but it’s going through a re-do this year,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “They’ve moved everything online and when they did that they changed a lot of the answer choices and the way things are presented to kids as far as multiple choice not being more than 70 percent of the test. So there’s a lot of fill in the blank, some drag and drop, some individual responses you type in. There’s lot of things online that students are not used to doing when we just did paper and pencil, but the kids are a lot more adept at changing to that than adults are, so we feel good about how the kids are handling that situation. It still takes a little bit of time so we’re doing a good job to make sure we have Chromebooks and iPads accessible to kids on a daily basis so that they can do those things at school so when it comes time for the assessment, it really does assess what they know and what they are learning.”

16 HOURS AGO