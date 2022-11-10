Read full article on original website
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Locker and Turner Honored on Veterans Day
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 14
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to an animal complaint. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to handle a Dog Running at Large on CR 550. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Thursday,...
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
Weekly COVID Report for Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Charlie Wayne Brewer
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Buy Texas Holiday Market Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping with handmade arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products, clothing and unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, pickles, candy & cookies for your Thanksgiving feast. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Grab lunch from Bs Taco Texas. For more information call 325-649-9300.
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
Michael Lee
Funeral service for Michael Lee, 61, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
City announces Thanksgiving Day closure, adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other nonemergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
Larry Bartley, 77
Larry Bartley,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31,2022. Larry was born in Hamilton, Texas on June 23, 1945, to Newman Bartley and Waunell Tucker. Shortly after graduating, he served in the United States Army. Larry married his wife, Linda (Sutherland) Bartley, of 49 years on August 30, 1973, in Brownwood, Texas.
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
John Pat Rudd
Funeral services for John Pat Rudd, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. He passed away...
STAAR’s new online-only testing discussed at BISD Board of Trustees meeting
During Monday’s meeting of the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees, a portion of the Instructional Focus was dedicated to the redesign of STAAR testing. “It’s been the assessment system the state has used for the past several years but it’s going through a re-do this year,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “They’ve moved everything online and when they did that they changed a lot of the answer choices and the way things are presented to kids as far as multiple choice not being more than 70 percent of the test. So there’s a lot of fill in the blank, some drag and drop, some individual responses you type in. There’s lot of things online that students are not used to doing when we just did paper and pencil, but the kids are a lot more adept at changing to that than adults are, so we feel good about how the kids are handling that situation. It still takes a little bit of time so we’re doing a good job to make sure we have Chromebooks and iPads accessible to kids on a daily basis so that they can do those things at school so when it comes time for the assessment, it really does assess what they know and what they are learning.”
Brian Kelly Riddle
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
Early PD investigating two acts of criminal mischief
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
Peter Clements Romig, 73, of Brownwood
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
