Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Program Nationwide
A federal appeals court issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. The ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after six states argued in a lawsuit that the program threatens their future tax revenues and circumvents congressional authority.
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Michigan reports 12,860 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths over past week
The Michigan health department reported 12,860 COVID-19 cases over the last week, an average of 1,837 cases per day. There also were 123 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases. ...
Google Settles With 40 States Over Location Tracking Practices
Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday. The settlement was led by Rosenblum and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson along with 38 other state attorneys general. Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over...
