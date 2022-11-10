ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in Alabama

By Stacker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdkgP_0j671ajt00

( STACKER ) In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 93 in Alabama using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Alabama breweries have the tastiest offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbdfP_0j671ajt00

1 / 17DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

#17. Rammer Jammer Beer Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #93. Rammer Jammer (Light Lager)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrqN4_0j671ajt00

2 / 17BeerAdvocate

#16. Goat Island Brewery

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #54. Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse (Berliner Weisse)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXovm_0j671ajt00

3 / 17Canva

#15. Ferus Artisan Ales

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #26. IPA (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZzBU_0j671ajt00

4 / 17BeerAdvocate

#14. Folklore Brewing & Meadery

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #17. Snipe Hunt IPA (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r2y1_0j671ajt00

5 / 17BeerAdvocate

#13. Singin’ River Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #39. IPAcalypse Now (American IPA)
— #47. Ghost Bridge Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nA0Pu_0j671ajt00

6 / 17George Rudy // Shutterstock

#12. Druid City Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #8. Downtown North Porter (Imperial Porter)
— #63. Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxOhD_0j671ajt00

7 / 17BeerAdvocate

#11. Black Warrior Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #64. Broad Street Brown (American Brown Ale)
— #70. Crimson Ale (American Amber / Red Ale)
— #89. Lock 17 IPA (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgVXw_0j671ajt00

8 / 17BeerAdvocate

#10. Ghost Train Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #20. Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour (Fruited Kettle Sour)
— #33. Judge Juicy (American IPA)
— #55. Gulf Coast IPA (American IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaV8I_0j671ajt00

9 / 17BeerAdvocate

#9. Old Black Bear Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #69. Milepost 652 (Extra Special / Strong Bitter (ESB))
— #73. Cave City Lager (American Amber / Red Lager)
— #78. Roaming Bear Porter (American Porter)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3YxW_0j671ajt00

10 / 17BeerAdvocate

#8. Cahaba Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #40. Oka Uba IPA (American IPA)
— #44. Oktoberfest Bier (Märzen)
— #85. American Blonde (American Blonde Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaGsX_0j671ajt00

11 / 17BeerAdvocate

#7. Fairhope Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #21. Take The Causeway IPA (American IPA)
— #51. Judge Roy Bean Coffee Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #67. FiftyOne Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9LxX_0j671ajt00

12 / 17BeerAdvocate

#6. Avondale Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #29. A-OK IPA (American IPA)
— #42. Miss Fancy’s Tripel (Tripel)
— #57. Spring Street Saison (Saison)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBovg_0j671ajt00

13 / 17BeerAdvocate

#5. Back Forty Beer Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 9
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #27. Trade Day Cuban Coffee Stout (American Stout)
— #48. The Mandarin Chief (Imperial IPA)
— #65. BamaMosa (Bière de Champagne / Bière Brut)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiqu8_0j671ajt00

14 / 17BeerAdvocate

#4. Straight To Ale

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 10
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #2. Illudium (Old Ale)
— #7. Unobtanium Barrel-Aged Old Ale (Old Ale)
— #23. Velvet Evil (Old Ale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8xlC_0j671ajt00

15 / 17BeerAdvocate

#3. Yellowhammer Brewing

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #34. Frankenhammer (Belgian Dark Strong Ale)
— #36. Trampoline Dream (Imperial IPA)
— #45. Miracle Worker Tripel (Tripel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320mci_0j671ajt00

16 / 17BeerAdvocate

#2. Good People Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #1. Hitchhiker (American IPA)
— #3. El Gordo (Barrel Aged) (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #4. Snake Handler Double IPA (Imperial IPA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrCJA_0j671ajt00

17 / 17BeerAdvocate

#1. Trimtab Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 21
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #5. Language of Thunder – Cumulus (American Imperial Stout)
— #6. Light Visions: Theory of Abundance (New England IPA)
— #9. Breakfast Hero (Sweet / Milk Stout)

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

