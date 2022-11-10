Student at B.C. Rain accused of assaulting administrator on campus

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator on campus.

According to Mobile police, officers were called to the school on Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a student assaulting a school administrator.

Officers say 18-year-old Brandon Sampson resisted officers as they tried to arrest him. Sampson was booked on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

Mobile County Public Schools say the student was in the office area when the assault happened. They say the school worked quickly with Mobile police and he was arrested without disrupting any of the other students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.