ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Student at B.C. Rain accused of assaulting administrator on campus

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41m4Z8_0j671Jve00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator on campus.

According to Mobile police, officers were called to the school on Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a student assaulting a school administrator.

Officers say 18-year-old Brandon Sampson resisted officers as they tried to arrest him. Sampson was booked on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

Mobile County Public Schools say the student was in the office area when the assault happened. They say the school worked quickly with Mobile police and he was arrested without disrupting any of the other students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

New details released in suspected Foley murder/suicide: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department released the names and additional details in connection to the alleged murder, suicide in Foley over the weekend. Officers said the “findings of the investigation appears to be consistent with a murder suicide.” The FPD responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street at around 2 […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
CHICKASAW, AL
utv44.com

Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police flagged down by man suffering from gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in Mobile's entertainment district Saturday night. It happened around 10:30p .m. in the 200 block of Dauphin Street near Bienville Square. Police in the area heard a gunshot and were flagged down by a man who'd been...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Police: 2 men dead in suspected murder/suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street. “Officers discovered a man with […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy