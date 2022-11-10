Read full article on original website
S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower to Snap Two-Day Rally, Dow Sheds 200 Points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
Dow Rises 200 Points After Another Report Hints That Inflation Could Be Slowing
Stocks rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing, reigniting a rally in equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%. The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% for...
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Better-than-expected inflation data gave these stocks a lift.
Jim Cramer Says These 6 Cyclical ‘Smokestack' Stocks May Be Worth Owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors...
European Markets Climb as Another Report Suggests Cooling U.S. Inflation
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, gaining on the back of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
Charlie Munger Calls the Success of Elon Musk's Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle' in the Car Business
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger spoke highly of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry. "I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired Tuesday on "Squawk Box." "I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn't do."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector
Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase, producing an additional $31 billion in profits. Here's a look...
Paramount Global Shares Jump After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its increased stake in media company Paramount Global. Shares of Paramount, the owner of broadcast network CBS, cable channels and streaming service Paramount+, rose Tuesday. Paramount Global's stock got a boost Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway upped its stake, a fresh signal that the...
Household Debt Soars at Fastest Pace in 15 Years as Credit Card Use Surges, Fed Report Says
Households increased debt at the fastest pace in 15 years due to hefty increases in credit card usage and mortgage balances. The credit card balance collectively rose more than 15% from the same period in 2021, the largest annual jump in more than 20 years, according to the New York Fed.
Interest Rates on Retail Credit Cards Are ‘Crazy High,' With Some Topping 30%. 4 Things to Consider Before Opening One
As the Federal Reserve kicks up interest rates, what retailers may charge you for a store credit card is reaching new highs. Here's what to think about before opening a new line of credit while shopping this holiday season. That offer for a store credit card may sound tempting as...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
Treasury Yields Slip After Wholesale Prices Report Comes in Less Than Expected
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets after October's producer price index figures came in less than expected, further confirming to investors that inflation may be easing. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about 4 basis points to 3.82%, its lowest level since the beginning of October....
Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung
Bring some new power into your home with these Black Friday 2022 appliance deals on user-friendly washers, compact microwaves and more.
Retailers' Biggest Holiday Wish Is to Get Rid of All That Excess Inventory
Wall Street will pay attention to retailers' inventory levels during earnings reports. Excess merchandise has weighed on profits at Walmart, Target and other retailers. Inventory woes are expected to drive deeper discounts this holiday season. As some of the nation's largest retailers report quarterly earnings and revenue this week, Wall...
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
