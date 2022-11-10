Read full article on original website
Richard Will (1940-2022)
Richard Leslie Will, 81 of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. Born December 19, 1940 in Bryan to Richard T. and Evelyn C. (Willits) Will. Richard graduated from Montpelier High School. He grew up in Montpelier and lived there...
Morgan Robinett (1980-2022)
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Morgan Robinett, age 42, of Edgerton, Ohio. Morgan was an amazing mother, glammi, sister, daughter, niece and friend to everyone. She was a bright light wherever she went. Her abrupt passing will leave a hole in the hearts of...
Pamela Parsons (1963-2022)
Pamela Sue Parsons, age 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her Delta home, Monday morning November 14, 2022. She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1963 to Larry Zenz and Gail (Kishpaugh) Zenz; who both survive. Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1981 and on...
Edward “Eddie Joe” Britenriker (1938-2022)
ARCHBOLD – Edward Joseph “Eddie Joe” Britenriker, age 84 of Archbold, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida. He was born in Archbold on April 20, 1938, to the late Edward Joseph, Sr. and Grace Katherine (Dominique) Britenriker. Joe attended...
Kathryn Killian (1921-2022)
Kathryn J. Killian, 101, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence Cottrell. She was a graduate of Antwerp High School. Kathryn married Sergeant Major Derrill L. Killian in 1942 in San Antonio, Texas, where they resided until he was sent overseas during World War II.
Susan Segura (1960-2022)
Susan N. Segura, age 62, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family, Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022 at Community Health Professional Defiance Inpatient Hospice. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 2, 1960 to the late Rudy T. Segura and Mary Segura. Susan graduated...
Edgerton Schools Honor Veterans Day With Large Assembly
HONORED GUEST … Lieutenant, Brett Green, Commander of the 837th Brigade Engineer Battalion Superintendent of NOVA Initiatives, was the chosen as the Honored Guest for a speech at Edgerton’s Veterans Day Celebration. After his speech, Green gave Superintendent, Riehle a Challenge Coin for the community. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Wauseon First Christian Church Serves 725 People During 142nd Chicken Pie Supper
TRAFFIC CONTROL … Glenn Lammon, Larry Hobis, and Mel Grisier directed exiting traffic. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) The parking lot of the First Christian Church in Wauseon was completely full by 4:10 pm and there were cars lined down Oak Street to the intersection of North Franklin waiting for the church’s 142nd Chicken Pie Supper to begin at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 9.
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Governor Mike DeWine’s Office Awards Edgerton Money For Benches & Seating In Gerhart Park
PROJECT UPDATES … Edgerton Mayor Bob Day led a discussion on several park projects that are in the works. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) In attendance at the November 9 Edgerton Park Board meeting were park board members Cameron Cochran and Camie Hicks, along with Mayor Bob Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and village Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht.
North Central Students & Village Of Pioneer Honors Local Veterans
HONORING LOCAL VETERANS … In what has become an annual tradition at the North Central Local School District (Pioneer, Ohio), local veterans were honored once again by North Central elementary students, the high school choir, along with community members in a near hour long ceremony. Elementary students wore T-shirts colored red, white and blue, once again provided by Mayor Ed Kidston; while resident from throughout the area came to support the veterans and student body. Pictured post ceremony were some local veterans from various branches who were honored at this year’s event. (PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Nov. 14 through Thurs., Nov. 17, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until. about 8:00...
“The Village Reporter” 2022 Fall Sports All-County Teams Selections
The athletes selected for “The Village Reporter” All-County Teams for the 2022 fall sports season are picked based on various criteria including performance throughout the season, statistics, postseason recognition and input from other coaches. Players chosen will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement. Nate Calvin-Sports Director.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
Pettisville Local Schools Honor Veterans
9-12 BAND …The high school band then played “A Salute to Service” and veterans rose for recognition as their branch’s song was being played. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Students honored five area veterans in the Pettisville Local School auditorium during the school’s 2022 Veterans Day...
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Upcoming Christmas Parade Discussed By Council
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 7th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on October 17th along with the reading of bills.
