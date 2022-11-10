Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting.

According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Troopers say Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure, Snyder County. They said he was wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face.

Below is an image of Fink from state police:

Fink has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.

Investigators have charged, and arrested, Heather Schmieding with conspiracy to commit the same charges.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description of Fink in the McClure area is asked to contact PSP Lewistown at (717)320-1010.

The area of 6th Avenue in McClure is an active police scene. This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.

What led up to the shooting?

According to the affidavit, Gardner, the gunshot victim, was contacted by Cody Palm and Scmieding to meet up. When Gardner entered the vehicle, Fink was sitting in the back seat with a mask on while Schmieding and Palm were in the front.

Police say Fink and Schmieding thought Gardner had stolen pills from a mutual acquaintance.

Investigators said Fink pulled out a gun while the four were in the car and stole Gardner’s backpack and phone. Fink told Schmieding to pull into a parking lot where Gardner could exit the vehicle.

Schmieding told officers Gardner exited the vehicle and began yelling at her through the window while pointing a gun at her, according to the report. That’s when Fink opened his door and fired at least three shots at Gardner.

Officials say Gardner suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police said they arrested Schmieding. Fink is still on the run.

