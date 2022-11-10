Federal Appeals Court Upholds New Hampshire’s Criminal Defamation Law, Even as Judge Warns Statute ‘Cannot Be Reconciled with Our Democratic Ideals’

If you have facts and evidence, it isn’t defamation. If you don’t have evidence and simply create crap in your head because you don’t like the person (as is the case with all the false assertions against the last POTUS), it is defamation and you should be held fully accountable for your rhetoric.
Related
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 4