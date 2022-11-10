ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Federal Appeals Court Upholds New Hampshire’s Criminal Defamation Law, Even as Judge Warns Statute ‘Cannot Be Reconciled with Our Democratic Ideals’

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

commonsense
4d ago

If you have facts and evidence, it isn’t defamation. If you don’t have evidence and simply create crap in your head because you don’t like the person (as is the case with all the false assertions against the last POTUS), it is defamation and you should be held fully accountable for your rhetoric.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase

Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
ATLANTA, GA
10TV

Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy