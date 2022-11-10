ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kfgo.com

Summit Carbon Solutions reaches easement landmark

AMES, Iowa (KFGO) – Summit Carbon Solutions says they have now reached an important point in easement agreements for their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route in at least one state. Jimmy Powell is Summit’s Chief Operating Officer. “Of the 480 miles of pipeline that we plan to install...
IOWA STATE
kfgo.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
kfgo.com

There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota

There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ND Republicans select new State leadership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing. One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan. The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot...
MANDAN, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team announced

(KFGO/KNFL) The North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team has been released. The teams are voted on by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). First-Team Offense:. QB: Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian. QB: Ben Schepp, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose. QB: Jace Kovash, Dickinson Trinity. RB: Trey Heinrich, Kindred. RB: Owen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ND Republican House set to select leader

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KCND) – North Dakota’s political parties are organizing for the next legislative session. One item is selecting party leadership. For Republicans, there could be a three-way race for House majority leader. Carrington Rep. Chet Pollert is the current leader, but decided to not seek re-election. “One...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

