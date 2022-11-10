Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Summit Carbon Solutions reaches easement landmark
AMES, Iowa (KFGO) – Summit Carbon Solutions says they have now reached an important point in easement agreements for their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route in at least one state. Jimmy Powell is Summit’s Chief Operating Officer. “Of the 480 miles of pipeline that we plan to install...
kfgo.com
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts
HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
kfgo.com
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
kfgo.com
Minnesota veteran who served in Iraq burn pits dies waiting for PACT act funding
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota family is mourning a soldier who died from working the burn pits in Iraq, a place known for disposal of chemicals and hazardous materials. His death comes just six weeks before qualifying for benefits under the new federal PACT act. Rudy Rios served 14 years...
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
kfgo.com
ND Republicans select new State leadership
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ ORDERS ALL MINNESOTA FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF “JIMMY” SCANLON
Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. “Assistant Fire Chief Scanlon was a...
kfgo.com
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
KFYR-TV
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing. One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan. The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot...
kfgo.com
North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team announced
(KFGO/KNFL) The North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team has been released. The teams are voted on by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). First-Team Offense:. QB: Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian. QB: Ben Schepp, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose. QB: Jace Kovash, Dickinson Trinity. RB: Trey Heinrich, Kindred. RB: Owen...
kfgo.com
ND Republican House set to select leader
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KCND) – North Dakota’s political parties are organizing for the next legislative session. One item is selecting party leadership. For Republicans, there could be a three-way race for House majority leader. Carrington Rep. Chet Pollert is the current leader, but decided to not seek re-election. “One...
Comments / 0