State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Accident closes US-127 at Trowbridge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy morning has caused accidents across mid-Michigan. One major closure: US-127 at the Trowbridge Rd exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed around 10:00 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing Police were on the scene. The area was...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
WILX-TV
Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been injured during the war in Ukraine. The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000. This comes at a time when the war is sadly set to hit the nine-month mark soon with...
WILX-TV
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office. In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. “We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level...
WILX-TV
Survey: Cyberattacks targeting schools more often
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is working to get its technology back online following a cyberattack. Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties were closed Monday and Tuesday because of a ransomware attack at the intermediate school district. They are telling students to not use their school-issued devices.
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
WILX-TV
Habitat for Humanity names Rep. Ben Frederick ‘Public Official of the Year’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Ben Frederick (R-Owosso) has been named Habitat for Humanity of Michigan’s Public Official of the Year. He accepted the award during Habitat’s annual banquet in October and dedicated the accomplishment to his parents Michael and Barbara. The recognition is particularly meaningful given...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stockbridge Township motorcycle crash
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Oakland County died after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night. Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52 just before 6:30 p.m. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
abc12.com
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
