Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Accident closes US-127 at Trowbridge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy morning has caused accidents across mid-Michigan. One major closure: US-127 at the Trowbridge Rd exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed around 10:00 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing Police were on the scene. The area was...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been injured during the war in Ukraine. The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000. This comes at a time when the war is sadly set to hit the nine-month mark soon with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office. In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. “We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Survey: Cyberattacks targeting schools more often

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is working to get its technology back online following a cyberattack. Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties were closed Monday and Tuesday because of a ransomware attack at the intermediate school district. They are telling students to not use their school-issued devices.
WLNS

Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stockbridge Township motorcycle crash

STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Oakland County died after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night. Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52 just before 6:30 p.m. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
FLINT, MI

