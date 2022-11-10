Read full article on original website
Morgan Robinett (1980-2022)
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Morgan Robinett, age 42, of Edgerton, Ohio. Morgan was an amazing mother, glammi, sister, daughter, niece and friend to everyone. She was a bright light wherever she went. Her abrupt passing will leave a hole in the hearts of...
Pamela Parsons (1963-2022)
Pamela Sue Parsons, age 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her Delta home, Monday morning November 14, 2022. She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1963 to Larry Zenz and Gail (Kishpaugh) Zenz; who both survive. Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1981 and on...
Richard Will (1940-2022)
Richard Leslie Will, 81 of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. Born December 19, 1940 in Bryan to Richard T. and Evelyn C. (Willits) Will. Richard graduated from Montpelier High School. He grew up in Montpelier and lived there...
Kathryn Killian (1921-2022)
Kathryn J. Killian, 101, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence Cottrell. She was a graduate of Antwerp High School. Kathryn married Sergeant Major Derrill L. Killian in 1942 in San Antonio, Texas, where they resided until he was sent overseas during World War II.
Edward “Eddie Joe” Britenriker (1938-2022)
ARCHBOLD – Edward Joseph “Eddie Joe” Britenriker, age 84 of Archbold, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida. He was born in Archbold on April 20, 1938, to the late Edward Joseph, Sr. and Grace Katherine (Dominique) Britenriker. Joe attended...
Donald Florence (1925-2022)
Donald M. Florence, age 97, of Bryan passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Donald was a design engineer at Aro Corporation for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was a World War II veteran who served as a navigator in the US...
Edgerton Schools Honor Veterans Day With Large Assembly
HONORED GUEST … Lieutenant, Brett Green, Commander of the 837th Brigade Engineer Battalion Superintendent of NOVA Initiatives, was the chosen as the Honored Guest for a speech at Edgerton’s Veterans Day Celebration. After his speech, Green gave Superintendent, Riehle a Challenge Coin for the community. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Susan Simon (1962-2022)
Susan Marie Simon, age 60, of Defiance, passed away November 13, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Susan was a training coordinator with Sanoh. Susan was born on May 17, 1962, in Toledo, to the late William and Ruth (Robertson) Whitten. She was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate.
William “Bill” Smith (1940-2022)
William “Bill” M. Smith, 81, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on November 15th, 1940 to Glenn F. and Faye M. (Johnson) Smith. He married Carole J. (Grime) on June 12th, 1960 in rural Pioneer.
Doris King (1929-2022)
Doris M. King, age 93 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home. She was born May 10, 1929 at Wauseon, the daughter of Cletus and Mary (Wyse) Short. Doris married Andrew King on March 25, 1951 and he survives. She was a...
Susan Segura (1960-2022)
Susan N. Segura, age 62, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family, Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022 at Community Health Professional Defiance Inpatient Hospice. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 2, 1960 to the late Rudy T. Segura and Mary Segura. Susan graduated...
Pettisville Local Schools Honor Veterans
9-12 BAND …The high school band then played “A Salute to Service” and veterans rose for recognition as their branch’s song was being played. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Students honored five area veterans in the Pettisville Local School auditorium during the school’s 2022 Veterans Day...
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Governor Mike DeWine’s Office Awards Edgerton Money For Benches & Seating In Gerhart Park
PROJECT UPDATES … Edgerton Mayor Bob Day led a discussion on several park projects that are in the works. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) In attendance at the November 9 Edgerton Park Board meeting were park board members Cameron Cochran and Camie Hicks, along with Mayor Bob Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and village Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
“The Village Reporter” 2022 Fall Sports All-County Teams Selections
The athletes selected for “The Village Reporter” All-County Teams for the 2022 fall sports season are picked based on various criteria including performance throughout the season, statistics, postseason recognition and input from other coaches. Players chosen will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement. Nate Calvin-Sports Director.
