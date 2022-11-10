ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit

By Gio Battaglia
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit announced on Thursday the retirement of a long-serving police chief.

Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years. Chief Laird said in a statement that his retirement will take place on November 25.

“After over 27 years in law enforcement, and the last 22 with the Town of Irondequoit, I am retiring from the position as Chief of the Irondequoit Police Department,” Chief Laird said in a statement. “This is a decision that I came to after great consideration and with family support. This is a decision that is based upon personal reasons and for my family. I am eternally grateful to the Town of Irondequoit and the support from the community. It is now time for me to be there for my family.”

Other members from the Town of Irondequoit expressed their gratitude to Chief Laird, reflecting upon his leadership.

“We thank Chief Laird for his service and dedication of 22 years with the Town of Irondequoit Police Department,” Irondequoit Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick said. “Chief Laird has led the department honorably and, under his leadership, the police department is at full staff for the first time in many years. We support and respect his personal decision to retire and spend time with his family. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

