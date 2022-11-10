Read full article on original website
Susan Simon (1962-2022)
Susan Marie Simon, age 60, of Defiance, passed away November 13, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Susan was a training coordinator with Sanoh. Susan was born on May 17, 1962, in Toledo, to the late William and Ruth (Robertson) Whitten. She was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate.
Pamela Parsons (1963-2022)
Pamela Sue Parsons, age 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her Delta home, Monday morning November 14, 2022. She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1963 to Larry Zenz and Gail (Kishpaugh) Zenz; who both survive. Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1981 and on...
Richard Will (1940-2022)
Richard Leslie Will, 81 of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. Born December 19, 1940 in Bryan to Richard T. and Evelyn C. (Willits) Will. Richard graduated from Montpelier High School. He grew up in Montpelier and lived there...
Elizabeth Smith (1940-2022)
Elizabeth Smith, age 82, of Wauseon, passed away under hospice care Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022. She was born in the country of Hungary on October 10, 1940. In 1954 she married John Molnar in Vienna, Austria and they immigrated to the United States in 1956. Her working career included...
Morgan Robinett (1980-2022)
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Morgan Robinett, age 42, of Edgerton, Ohio. Morgan was an amazing mother, glammi, sister, daughter, niece and friend to everyone. She was a bright light wherever she went. Her abrupt passing will leave a hole in the hearts of...
Kathryn Killian (1921-2022)
Kathryn J. Killian, 101, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence Cottrell. She was a graduate of Antwerp High School. Kathryn married Sergeant Major Derrill L. Killian in 1942 in San Antonio, Texas, where they resided until he was sent overseas during World War II.
Donald Florence (1925-2022)
Donald M. Florence, age 97, of Bryan passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Donald was a design engineer at Aro Corporation for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was a World War II veteran who served as a navigator in the US...
Doris King (1929-2022)
Doris M. King, age 93 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home. She was born May 10, 1929 at Wauseon, the daughter of Cletus and Mary (Wyse) Short. Doris married Andrew King on March 25, 1951 and he survives. She was a...
William “Bill” Smith (1940-2022)
William “Bill” M. Smith, 81, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on November 15th, 1940 to Glenn F. and Faye M. (Johnson) Smith. He married Carole J. (Grime) on June 12th, 1960 in rural Pioneer.
Edgerton Schools Honor Veterans Day With Large Assembly
HONORED GUEST … Lieutenant, Brett Green, Commander of the 837th Brigade Engineer Battalion Superintendent of NOVA Initiatives, was the chosen as the Honored Guest for a speech at Edgerton’s Veterans Day Celebration. After his speech, Green gave Superintendent, Riehle a Challenge Coin for the community. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Pettisville Local Schools Honor Veterans
9-12 BAND …The high school band then played “A Salute to Service” and veterans rose for recognition as their branch’s song was being played. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Students honored five area veterans in the Pettisville Local School auditorium during the school’s 2022 Veterans Day...
Wauseon First Christian Church Serves 725 People During 142nd Chicken Pie Supper
TRAFFIC CONTROL … Glenn Lammon, Larry Hobis, and Mel Grisier directed exiting traffic. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) The parking lot of the First Christian Church in Wauseon was completely full by 4:10 pm and there were cars lined down Oak Street to the intersection of North Franklin waiting for the church’s 142nd Chicken Pie Supper to begin at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 9.
“The Village Reporter” 2022 Fall Sports All-County Teams Selections
The athletes selected for “The Village Reporter” All-County Teams for the 2022 fall sports season are picked based on various criteria including performance throughout the season, statistics, postseason recognition and input from other coaches. Players chosen will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement. Nate Calvin-Sports Director.
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Governor Mike DeWine’s Office Awards Edgerton Money For Benches & Seating In Gerhart Park
PROJECT UPDATES … Edgerton Mayor Bob Day led a discussion on several park projects that are in the works. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) In attendance at the November 9 Edgerton Park Board meeting were park board members Cameron Cochran and Camie Hicks, along with Mayor Bob Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and village Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht.
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Nov. 14 through Thurs., Nov. 17, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until. about 8:00...
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Upcoming Christmas Parade Discussed By Council
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 7th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on October 17th along with the reading of bills.
