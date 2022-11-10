ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Williams announces he will not seek third term as Abilene mayor

 5 days ago
Anthony Williams, who served on the Abilene City Council for close to 16 years before running for mayor, announced Thursday morning that he would not seek a third term.

Williams is Abilene's first Black mayor.

He was elected in 2016, defeating City Council member Robert Briley in a runoff, and then defeated Cynthia Alvidrez in 2019.

Williams was honored in a ceremony in 2021 for 20 years of service to the city. He was presented a Texas flag that had flown over the Capitol.

He filled the unexpired Place 3 seat of Victor Carrillo in 2001, then was elected to a full 3-year term in 2002.

The city election will be in May, with mayor to be decided as well as Places 3 and 4. Those currently are filled by Weldon Hurt (3, south) and Donna Albus (4, north).

The 'secret' is out

Joking that his decision to retire from leadership roles in city government was "the worst-kept secret in Abilene," Williams said he continued to love the Abilene community, where he had volunteered "all of my adult life," the past 21 years "in a very formal way."

"I served with 24 different council members, four different city managers, four different city attorneys," Williams said, as well as "being a part of the approval process for hundreds of citizens in this community, my hometown."

And now? It's time to go.

Williams' "day job" is chief diversity officer at Abilene Christian University. He will be on campus Friday to emcee at Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. in Moody Coliseum. The public is welcome.

"I'd rather leave too early than stay too long," he said. "... I announced I was running when I was 32 years old. I'm (in my) mid-50s now. And I think it's time to move on. You don't serve in perpetuity. I want to do some other things."

That includes, he said, spending time with his wife, Lynette, and two grandchildren, who Williams argued are the "most beautiful ... on Earth."

Goals met

When he first ran for mayor, his objectives were economic development, water security and a safer, better Abilene, Williams said.

Recent water agreements now mean the city will have enough water for the next 70 years, he said, recalling times when water scarcity was severe.

"We gave solved that issue," he said.

The city has enjoyed more economic develop in the past three years than it has the previous 15, he said.

Even if one removes Lancium, a company that plans a $2.4 billion investment, 35% of the total investment seen from the private sector over 30 years has occurred in the last three.

"We've checked those boxes," he said.

Williams also said he's attempted to look at the diversity of the city's boards and committees to ensure a "more inclusive process in the way we govern."

Lifelong mission

When asked why he wanted to make his initial run for council, Williams recalled his intention was to take what Abilene had given him and "pay it forward."

He was 4 when his father was murdered, and his mother raised him with the help of Highland Church of Christ. Family and church friends motivated him physically and spiritually to get his life together and graduate from McMurry University.

"My own personal story began in a very tragic way here in Abilene," he said. "This community ... made investments in me all through my childhood and adolescence. I've really tried to live my adult life in a way that returns that investment."

Building on

Challenges aplenty have arisen in his years as mayor, he said, from COVID-19 to an ice storm that froze the city's water system and left many without power.

Abilene, like any community, isn't perfect, Williams said, experiencing some of the same problems seen elsewhere like "division and schism."

But it comes out "better than most," he said, amid race was never made an issue, especially during his initial campaign.

While he takes great pride in being the city's first Black mayor, he's been happy to serve a community that "celebrates all of us," he said.

"The aspirations we call the American dream, I think, can be realized specifically here in Abilene," he said.

On his historic role, Williams was humble.

"As an African-American, how we are portrayed in media and elsewhere (is) not always encouraging and motivational for our children," he said. "So I took that very seriously. I tried to maintain a lifestyle and integrity and a character that was good example −that would encourage a little girl or a little boy to be all that God purposed them to be."

Moving forward

Whoever succeeds him, Williams said he wanted to encourage that "man or woman" to "grab hold of our proud heritage and move forward with that same mindset," focusing on good leadership and community betterment.

Stepping into the mayor's chair, he said, is a challenge, requiring one to look at big pictures and try to accomplish those goals, while being mindful of things that could result in negative consequences.

"That's always very challenging, where you're trying to grow and expand," he said.

- Greg Jaklewicz contributed to this report.

Mayor's message to the city

Here is the text of Anthony Williams' letter presented Thursday morning at City Hall:

Dear Abilene friends,

Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I felt my service to this C]city could play a part in returning the investments that so many people before me had made in my life. Every day since, over two decades of public service, I have committed myself to listening to you, serving all citizens, and working to make Abilene a better place to live, work, worship and play.

In my time on the council, I have traveled to our nation’s capital, to the Texas State Capitol, and almost daily through the corridors of City Hall here in our great city. I did all of this to ensure our community continues to provide for Abilene families by overseeing historic economic growth, securing the future of our water resources, and providing a safe and healthy place for each Abilenian. I have met some of the most incredible people, received the counsel of wise leaders, and had the honor of working with some of the most dedicated public servants. Sharing moments with the people I serve will always be some of the high points of service and I am deeply touched by your support over the years just as I am deeply honored by the trust and faith you have placed in me to represent you. I do not take this service lightly and I have always strived to “do justly” and to “walk humbly,” inviting everyone to a seat around the table.

But just as every journey has a beginning, so too does it have an end. I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to the Abilene City Council in 2023.

It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of time with my beautiful family. I am honored by Lynette, my bride of over 30 years, who has been my rock throughout this journey and by my side despite her own sacrifices, so I could serve my fellow citizens. During this journey, I have had the pleasure of raising two fine sons and a daughter who have blessed me with two grandchildren who I adore. I now look forward to spending my time with them and watching them grow and flourish as leaders in their own communities.

As Robert Frost wrote, “there are miles to go before I sleep.” Rest assured that through May 2023 I am just as committed to service to this great city and its citizens as I have ever been.

It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you and all of the people of Abilene, God Bless.

