Best Private Instagram Viewer Without Human Verification In 2022

Instagram is among the most popular social media platforms , with over one billion users worldwide. While it is interesting to see what people share on it, more specifically, the photos and videos they post, there are also plenty of dangers lurking on the platform.

For example, if you have a child that is using Instagram but their account is private, you have no way of knowing what they post on it and if they are being unsafe. However, by signing up for a private Instagram viewer , you may be able to see the personal posts and Instagram stories they post.

And not only may you monitor your child’s Instagram, but by choosing the best private Instagram viewer, you may also see other people’s private accounts. In this article, we have included the apps that are considered to be the best, allowing you to see private accounts easily.

Top 4 Platforms Of Private Instagram Account Viewer

eyeZy : Overall Best Private Instagram Viewer Site, Editor’s Pick Glassagram : Recommended Instastalker App To View Insta Stories mSpy : Popular IG Profile Viewer Site To Check Instagram Accounts Privately SpyBubble : Trusted Platform To View Instagram Profile Of Private Account Holders

#1. eyeZy : Overall Best Private Instagram Viewer Site, Editor’s Pick

The eyeZy app was created by parents for parents, to help them keep their children safe online. You should check out eyeZy if you are seeking a private Instagram viewer that could help you see all those private Instagram accounts without requesting a follow. When you use this app, you will always know what is going on.

Utilizing eyeZy, you may not only examine private Instagram profiles, in general. You can also see their chats, which contain hidden messages they do not want you to read. You can look at their posts and check the time and date information.

You will be able to determine when each message was delivered and received, which will provide you with the knowledge you require to make an informed decision. All you have to do is sign up for a membership, download the tracker app, and let the information arrive.

The eyeZy app also offers clients a 14-day money-back guarantee if they are dissatisfied with the service they receive.

How does eyeZy work?

eyeZy is incredibly easy to navigate. All you need to do is complete the short three steps to install the app and let it monitor your kid’s internet activity. The first step will be for you to choose your subscription plan. There are several, so pick the one most suitable for your needs.

After you choose your membership, you should install the app on your device and the target device. On the official eyeZy website, you will find detailed instructions on installing the app properly.

When you are done with the installation, log into your account and let the app start collecting data from the target device. And best of all, the app runs in the target device’s background, so your child will not notice that you are keeping track of what they are doing online.

Features

The eyeZy monitoring app is compatible with Android and iOS devices, so no matter what type of phone or tablet your kid is using, you will still be able to monitor them. The app also has 24/7 customer service to help you with any queries.

Monitoring

Another thing parents are often worried about is who their kids are conversing with. eyeZy may help you monitor your kids’ social media profiles without them knowing it, as the app runs in stealth mode. You may be able to gain access to their private Instagram accounts that they do not want you to see.

With eyeZy, you can read their chats, text, and messages, even the deleted ones, thanks to the app’s Screen Recorder. You can ensure your child is not talking to strangers online and putting themselves in danger. You may block the accounts on their follower list that seem shady to you.

See what kind of pictures they post on their private Instagram profile, and view their IG stories and reels. Check if they leave likes and comments on posts containing offensive and harmful content.

Price

Besides being incredibly easy to install and use, the app is also one of the most affordable choices for monitoring apps. Many apps charge exorbitant prices while offering only a few features that do not make them worth the money you spend. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on apps that do not work, you can spend it on eyeZy.

eyeZy offers three subscription packages. You can choose between one month, three months, and 12 months or a year. The one-month plan will end up costing you $47.99. If you decide to go for the three-month subscription plan, it will cost you $27.99 monthly. And lastly, the annual subscription package costs $9.99 per month.

After you choose your subscription plan, you will have 14 days to request a refund if you feel dissatisfied with the service you receive. If you are confused about how to request a refund, you can contact customer support, and they will help you out.

Additional features

If you are worried about what your kid gets up to when you are not around or where they go, then eyeZy has the perfect feature for you, geofencing. With geofencing, you may be able to pinpoint their exact location and receive alerts if they enter any area you consider dangerous.

The app also features an inbuilt keylogger that you may activate, and it can record everything typed on the target device. You may see the passwords for their social media accounts on your dashboard. You may also see any saved files on the target device, including documents, videos, and photos.

Furthermore, the app offers access to the target device’s browsing history, and from the eyeZy dashboard, you may block websites that showcase harmful content. The app also allows you to review the various apps downloaded on the target device. You can also block any app remotely.

Pros

Reasonably priced app

Three subscription plans are available

Excellent app for viewing private Instagram profiles

Geofencing feature

14-days money-back guarantee

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Regularly updated screenshots

24/7 customer service

Cons

There is no free trial available

Short refund period

#2. Glassagram : Recommended Instastalker App To View Insta Stories

Glassagram is one of the best private Instagram viewer and monitoring apps. The app may help you anonymously watch people’s Instagram stories. You can even download the Instagram stories to watch later on, and also, the app is excellent for monitoring and tracking your spouse if you think they are cheating.

The Glassagram app was first created in 2017. The creators wanted to allow Instagram users to check out someone’s profile, an IG story, without needing to follow them first. Or, if you are following them, you may not want them to know that you interact with their posts. If that is the case, the app will let you go into incognito mode.

When you decide to look up stories anonymously, the other user will not know about it as you are entirely invisible to them. No data is saved, including your info. When you have watched their IG story or profile, you may even be able to see deleted posts and stories. This will allow you to study their content-sharing process thoroughly.

How does Glassagram work?

If you want to use Glassagram, you should know that you need an internet connection for the app to work. As we have already mentioned, there is a free and premium app version. If you choose to use only the free version of Glassagram, you will only be able to watch and download IG stories anonymously.

However, if you want to unlock the advanced features of the app, you will need to get a premium Glassagram subscription. The premium version will allow you to install the app on the target device for monitoring. You may also take advantage of features such as viewing private IG accounts, reading direct messages, and tracking a person’s Instagram without them knowing.

First, you will need to sign up for the app’s services and make your account, then choose your subscription plan and log into it. Then you will need to install the app on the target device for monitoring, and Glassagram will do its job.

Features

Instagram Story, posts, and reels viewer

The main feature that Glassagram is built on is anonymous IG story viewing. Usually, when you look at someone’s stories on Instagram, they will know you have seen them. However, with Glassagram, you avoid them noticing you are watching their stories.

Furthermore, the app lets you download the IG stories you view on your device. If you are using Glassagram premium, you may even keep track of the stories the targeted device is watching. The app will take screenshots of everything they see.

Moreover, Glassagram monitors everything the target device does on Instagram, including posts and reels they watch. This is especially useful for parents who want to ensure their children are not watching harmful content.

Price

If you decide to sign up for Glassagram, you may choose to use the free version or the premium one, depending on what you are using the app for. The free version is sufficient if you only want to watch IG stories anonymously.

You can only watch and download people’s Instagram stories with their free package. Their premium plan is available in one-month and 12-month payments, with the monthly package costing $59.99 and the yearly package costing $179.88, respectively. You can follow all of the target’s Instagram activity without them noticing if you upgrade to a premium package.

Another remarkable thing about Glassagram is its customer service, which is available 24/7 and always ready to help. You can choose between a free and a premium version of the app. Even if you pay for the premium version, the app prides itself on providing reasonable prices.

Additional features

Glassagram has a pretty sleek and intuitive dashboard with a minimalistic design. This will allow you to easily navigate between the posts, videos, and stories on the dashboard. The Glassagram app also has some other exciting features besides IG story viewing.

So, Glassagram is also an excellent tracking app that will allow you to monitor your kids online and ensure they are safe. The app also lets you track and read the direct messages sent and received on the target device. Another feature you can use is to see hidden likes on posts and also what the target device put likes on Instagram.

Lastly, Glassagram lets you access the target device’s location with the location tracker. This feature enables you to see the target device’s exact GPS coordinates. However, the target device must have its location turned on for this feature to work.

Pros

Excellent private Instagram viewer

There is a free and a premium version of the app

Monitoring Instagram direct messages

GPS locator

Tracking a target device

Easy to use

24/7 customer service

Reasonable subscription prices

Cons

The free version only allows you to view IG stories

Only compatible with Android devices

#3. mSpy : Popular IG Profile Viewer Site To Check Instagram Accounts Privately

mSpy is another popular private Instagram viewer. You can utilize their service to access any hidden profiles and stories on Instagram. You may also use this service to keep an eye on your children and other people on this platform and see what they are up to.

There is a good chance that your children will encounter Instagram accounts that you do not want them to see.

Aside from that, there will be no surveys to take, and you will not be required to show that you are a human when utilizing this service. It is a straightforward and effective tracking app that is simple to set up and use.

If this is your first time using a service like this, their website has all the information you need. You may also contact their extremely helpful customer service if you have any questions. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. You get a free trial of seven days with mSpy.

How does mSpy work?

For the app to work, you will need to download it and install it on your device, and if you are using an Android, also you need to install it manually on the target device. However, if you have an iOS device and know the user’s iCloud credentials, there is no need to install it manually.

After you are done with the installation process, you will have to choose a subscription plan that is suitable for you, pay, and log into your account. The app then will run in the background in stealth mode on the target device, so the person you are monitoring will not notice it.

The app will gather all kinds of data, like social media info, private Instagram profiles, viewing IG stories anonymously, internet access, etc. You can access the collected data by logging into your account.

Features

The most excellent part about using this program is that the target device’s user will never be aware that your activities are being monitored. You may also use this program to track their texts and phone calls if you want to boost the ante.

Monitoring

If your kid spends a lot of time on social media, more notably Instagram, where most young people tend to make profiles, it is normal to be concerned about their safety. However, to avoid their parents online, children often have hidden accounts or make them private. As a parent, you must protect your kid, which is where mSpy comes in.

By installing the mSpy app, you may be able to see what your kids post on their private Instagram accounts. You may view the type of things they post on their IG stories and their follower list. You will be able to delete and block accounts that seem suspicious and predatory to you.

On your mSpy dashboard, you will also be able to see the direct messages sent and received by the target device. You may read deleted messages, timestamps, and the person’s info.

Price

You can use mSpy on jailbroken devices, but it is unnecessary as the app also runs on non-jailbroken ones. As for the cost, mSpy offers a basic and premium subscription plan with varying prices.

The basic plan can be bought for one month, three months, and 12 months. If you decide to buy basic for one month, it will cost you $29.99. Three months cost $59.99, and twelve months cost $99.99.

On the other hand, the monthly premium subscription plan costs $69.99. Three months cost $119.99, and the annual plan costs $199.99. If there is anything that you need help with, feel free to reach out to customer service, and they will be sure to help you out.

Additional features

mSpy is not only an app that will let you view private Instagram accounts, but it essentially provides you with access to a person’s entire online presence. The weight of worry will be lifted from your shoulders by installing the app on your children’s or partner’s phone. You will not have to spend another restless night wondering if your partner has found someone new.

With the keylogger feature, you may see everything typed on the target device’s keypad. You will receive keyword alerts by setting them up in the Control Panel. On the dashboard, you also may access the screenshots that mSpy regularly takes on the dashboard. See who is texting and calling the target device.

mSpy also lets you track someone through their GPS. If the target device has its GPS location turned on, mSpy will send you geofencing alerts if your child enters an unsafe area. All in all, the mSpy app provides you with thirty monitoring features.

Pros

Multiple subscription plans are available

Reasonably priced app

GPS locator

14-days money-back guarantee

Free trial of seven days

Excellent private Instagram viewer

Jailbroken and non-jailbroken devices

Compatible with all operating systems

Cons

The basic plan has limited features

If the data is deleted, there is no way to get it back

#4. SpyBubble : Trusted Platform To View Instagram Profile Of Private Account Holders

SpyBubble provides full access to Instagram pages to its clients, so if you have been struggling to access private Instagram accounts, you should give these people a try. As the app is also excellent for monitoring and tracking a target device, you may control your child’s account and restrict access to anything you don’t want them to see. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

If the target phone you want to access is Android, you will need to install the app on it manually. However, with iOS devices, you only need to know the iCloud credentials. After five minutes, the information will be refreshed so that you will get new screenshots every five minutes. You have the option of getting started right away or watching a demo.

You can use the app to watch private Instagram stories and posts without the user knowing it. Or you can use it as an effective monitoring app to see if your partner is faithful or if they are cheating.

How does SpyBubble work?

On the official website, you can see that there are only three steps to getting started tracking, the first of which is enrolling and selecting a membership plan. After this, you can complete the installation and setup process before beginning to monitor Instagram accounts you would not usually have access to.

After you are done installing your phone, you will also need to install it on the target device. But this is only if the device runs on an Android operating system. If you are installing it on an iOS device, you only need the iCloud credentials.

SpyBubble works in the background on the target device, so the user you are tracking, be it your partner or child, will not notice the app. All the information, IG posts, and stories the app collects will be available on your SpyBubble dashboard.

Features

Installing the SpyBubble app allows you to see whatever you want on the target device, as the app monitors 41 apps. But most importantly, you will be able to see if your child is watching and visiting unsafe websites containing harmful content.

Examine call logs chronologically for details such as call length, timestamps, contact names, and contact information. You can also check the status of your calls, such as outgoing, arriving, rejected, or missed calls. Not only that, but you can see received, transmitted, and deleted messages, the sender’s and receiver’s names, conversation history, and actual text messages.

Also, check the current position of your phone, including timestamps and a history of where it has been. In addition to addresses, you can see geographical coordinates. Take a look at the websites you visited. You may be able to view your saved bookmarks in the device’s web browser.

Monitoring

If you want to see someone’s posts or stories on Instagram but do not want them to know that you are doing so, SpyBubble can be of great help. With SpyBubble, you may be able to watch what they post on Instagram anonymously. Or maybe you are concerned about what your kid is doing and posting on Instagram, but you cannot see it due to their private accounts.

SpyBubble may help you to access their profile and monitor what they are posting. Also, you may block accounts that you deem predatory and ensure your kid’s safety. Furthermore, if you suspect your partner is cheating on you, read through their direct messages to see if they have sent or received any flirty ones.

With Internet monitoring, you may see the target device’s browsing history, bookmarks, downloaded files, etc. All of the collected data is neatly presented on the SpyBubble dashboard, where you may browse through it whenever you want.

Price

There are plenty of choices when it comes to subscription packages. However, the prices differ based on which operating system your device runs on, Android or iOS. The subscription packages for Android are one month, three months, and twelve months.

The one-month subscription plan can be purchased at two prices. If you choose the basic package, it will cost you $29.99, but the full features plan is $59.99. The three months plan is $33.33 per month. And the yearly package costs $14.99 per month.

For iOS, the packages are also one, three, and twelve months, but the prices are slightly different. The basic one-month plan is $29.99, but the full features plan is $49.99. Then the three-month plan is $26.66 per month. And lastly, the yearly plan is $12.49 per month.

Pros

Reasonably priced app

Social media monitoring

Runs in stealth mode

Easy to install and use

Compatible with Android and iOS

Screenshots every five minutes

Full Instagram access

GPS locator

Cons

The basic plan has limited features

You have to install the app manually on Android devices

How We Made The List Of Instagram Profile Viewer Platforms?

While making this list, we knew our research needed to be thorough if we wanted to find effective private Instagram viewer apps. Many out there claim they will help you access the content posted on a private account, but they turn out to be scams. Luckily, with our research, we managed to find the best apps available online.

Educational tools

We included only apps that provide their clients with excellent websites full of helpful information. On the websites of the apps on our list, you will find detailed FAQ sections, instructions on how to use their apps, tutorials, etc.

Customer support

We also made sure that the websites on our list had good customer support. We checked to see if they were responsive to client inquiries by reaching out to them. The ones that were helpful and assisted us promptly, we included on our list. We also preferred websites with outlined refund policies, as this was an indicator of a website that cares about its client’s satisfaction.

Customer feedback

Furthermore, we read numerous client testimonials about the apps we considered for our list. If an app had overwhelming negative customer reviews, we removed it from our list. The included apps had positive reviews on their sites and their-party review sites with high ratings.

Things To Consider While Looking For The Best Private Instagram Viewer Sites?

Reputation

When making a decision, the company’s reputation should be adequately considered. You can figure out how well-known a company is with a little investigation. It is a good idea to start by reading online user testimonials. The number of complaints filed against a firm can help you determine whether or not to use it.

Do not take risks with a service with a bad reputation among existing clients. The most beneficial and helpful apps are those with a stellar reputation that care about the service they provide.

The apps on our list are ranked pretty high by sites like TrustPilot. You can check out the ratings the apps have on third-party review sites.

Convenience

A private Instagram viewer makes viewing Instagram posts more convenient. It allows you to see private accounts, which is helpful when you are looking to monitor your kids’ internet activity. Instagram’s default settings display photographs and videos in a specific order. Users prefer a third-party Instagram viewer software that shows pictures and videos more appealingly and conveniently.

Best of all, you can do it without the person you are monitoring knowing you are looking at their Instagram posts and stories. The anonymity provided by the private Instagram viewer is especially helpful in ensuring your kid is safe while on the social media platform without them knowing it.

Security and privacy

When you are looking for a private Instagram viewer, you may be putting your privacy at risk if the app you choose is unreliable. This is why you need to check out what kind of privacy and security measures the service provider employs to safeguard the sensitive data they are entrusted with.

The best apps out there make sure to use advanced encryption software to ensure that no hackers gain access to their users’ data. If the app you are considering paying for is transparent about the security measures they employ, you can be assured they are reputable and safe to use.

However, if they are being secretive, and you cannot find anything about a privacy policy on their official websites, then it is best to avoid them altogether.

Other Ways To View The Private Accounts Of Instagram Viewers

Send them a follow request

Usually, when you want to see someone’s Instagram profile but it is private, sending them a follow request is the easiest way to do so. Depending on the person’s platform usage, they may accept your request immediately. If they do not use Instagram often, you may need to wait for a while for your request to be accepted. However, most people will accept a follow request.

Alternate Instagram account

Suppose you want to see someone’s private Instagram account but do not want them to know your identity. In that case, you might want to create an alternate Instagram profile. You can send them a follow request from the alternate account, and they will not know who it is if they accept it. However, not everyone accepts requests from accounts they cannot identify, as many bot accounts on Instagram exist.

Search them up on Google

If you have no luck and the person whose Instagram account you wish to see is taking too long to respond to your follow request, you might want to explore other options. One such option is to open up Chrome and google their username. While you may be unable to see new posts and photos, you will be able to see ones that were made before the account was made private.

FAQ’s: Instagram Profile Viewer

Q1. Can I get a virus on my device from using a private Instagram viewer?

Many users have complained about their devices being infected with spyware and viruses after using some private Instagram viewer apps. Because the majority of these programs come from untrustworthy sources, this occurs. If you use an app that is stored on a separate server or system, your system or device may become infected, leaving you vulnerable.

Of course, getting a virus on your phone is more difficult than getting one on your computer. Your information, however, may still be at risk of being stolen, and you may be vulnerable to phishing and hackers. Hackers are always looking for vulnerable websites that do not take suitable security measures.

Avoid any websites or apps that do not seem to take enough privacy and security measures, as they are more susceptible to software attacks. Also, read through their privacy policies carefully to see what they use with the info you provide.

Q2. What exactly is a private Instagram viewer?

A private Instagram viewer is a program or an app whose software allows you to see private Instagram accounts. Perhaps you have attempted to view a private Instagram account because you are suspicious about your partner’s Instagram use, and you think that he may be cheating on you. Or perhaps you are a concerned parent with teens who have blocked their Instagram profiles so that you cannot see what they are up to.

In either case, a private Instagram viewer will be able to assist you in seeing private Instagram profiles while being anonymous. Glassagram, for example, has a private Instagram downloader that allows you to store media from the target account for later reading. Using a private Instagram viewer, you will be able to see what your partner is hiding from you.

And more importantly, if you have children that are using the platform, you will be able to protect them from the dangers lurking on it. Your child will not even know that you are monitoring them as the apps on our list run in stealth mode.

Q3. Should I monitor my children’s social media accounts?

You should always educate your children on how to stay safe on social media platforms . However, they do not always want to follow their parent’s advice. That’s when you should consider using monitoring apps. Of course, any parent wants to know what’s happening when their kid starts behaving strangely, so if you can’t gain the information through dialogue, this is the next obvious option.

There are numerous reasons to be worried about your child being online, including cyberbullying, predators, etc. Furthermore, there are other dangerous things today, like drug addiction, harmful content, things they are too young to see, and so on. So, having a phone tracking tool can be beneficial. You should keep an eye on your children if you suspect something unusual is going on.

You might be able to figure out what’s going on with your child and what they post on their private Instagram account with a private viewer app. You can intervene and protect your kid from massive damage and horrifying situations if you know what is going on. So, follow your instincts, and if you sense something strange and unsafe is going on, take action immediately.

Conclusion: How To View Private Instagram Profiles 2022?

In conclusion, if you are looking for the best private Instagram viewer , consider choosing one from our list. As not only may the apps allow you to see private stories and posts, but they are also highly effective as tracking and monitoring apps.

So if you are worried about your child having unrestricted access to the internet and want to monitor what they post on sites like Instagram, these apps are an excellent choice. You can even use them if you think your partner is being unfaithful and ease your mind.

Whatever the purpose of your looking for a private Instagram viewer, you may feel confident in choosing an app from our list. The apps all have glowing client testimonials, which only further assure their quality.