Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KINS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th
NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days. Bank of N.T....
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022
ANET - Free Report) is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
ZM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Why Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Soared 17.4% in a Month?
EXR - Free Report) , is in investors’ spotlight right now. Shares of the company have surged 17.4% in the last 30 days, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.2%. Last month, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company reported solid second-quarter results. Extra Space Storage reported second-quarter 2022 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.13, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. The figure also came in 29.9% higher than the prior-year quarter’s $1.64.
What's in the Cards for Copa Holdings (CPA) in Q3 Earnings?
CPA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 51.1% in the past 90 days to $2.63 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 174.22%.
All You Need to Know About Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Rating Upgrade to Buy
NBRV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal first quarter stands at $4.15...
Patterson Companies' (PDCO) New Buyout to Expand Product Suite
PDCO - Free Report) recently announced that it has, through a subsidiary, inked an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Dairy Tech, Inc. The acquired business is expected to expand Patterson Companies’ Animal Health’s product offerings. Patterson Companies expects to close the transaction during the third...
Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
WVE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings Top Mark, Margins Down
EYE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a significant 60.5% year-over-year decline from the year-ago reported figure of 45 cents. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The adjustment excludes the impact of...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) This Year?
CPRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CSSE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.85. This compares to loss of $0.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DBRG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Why Employers Holdings (EIG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
EIG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of workers-compensation...
XP Inc.A (XP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
XP Inc.A (. XP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SNAX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
What's in the Offing for Fisker (FSR) This Earnings Season?
FSR - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 43 cents. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for FSR’s loss per share has remained constant...
