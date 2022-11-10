Read full article on original website
Related
winonahealth.org
Hospice enhances quality of life and peace of mind – for patients and caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
winonapost.com
USO Salute to the Troops at Wesley UMC Nov. 10-12
In honor of Veterans Day, Winona Health Volunteers will hold its major fundraiser of the year, “USO Salute to the Troops,” on November 10-12 at Wesley United Methodist Church. This production was first scheduled for April 2020 until COVID-19 shut it down and forced its rescheduling two more times. It is a show saluting our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with songs and skits. There is also a spotlight on the services and heroic efforts of all those who came to the rescue and, in many cases, sacrificed their lives when the Twin Towers in New York City were attacked on September 11, 2001. Jim Vrchota is the writer and director; he wrote the first “Salute to the Troops” in 2018, which honored veterans from all the previous wars. The show is at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Tickets may be bought at the door, at Midtown, at Hy-Vee, or at the Winona Health Glady D. Miller Gift Shop. Donations may be made to Winona Health Volunteers, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona, MN 55987, or donate at winonahealth.org.
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
KAAL-TV
Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
River Falls Journal
Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages
Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding areas. Forecasters predict the impacted counties could get 1-2 inches of snow. The predicted snowfall could create slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions that could impact the Monday evening commute. The...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
boreal.org
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
Comments / 0