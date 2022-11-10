Re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy within Walgreens. In recent weeks, I have heard from residents who were unable to fill their prescriptions at the South Boston Walgreens due to the pharmacy closing for the day without prior notice- most recently in the early afternoon and the remainder of the day on Thursday, October 27th. This is concerning to me as both the Boston City Council President and the District 2 Councilor representing this neighborhood, as these unannounced closings of the pharmacy negatively impact my constituents who are reliant on Walgreens for their medications. In the interest of my constituents’ health and well-being, I respectfully request that you look to take any steps or action necessary to address this issue and prevent future unannounced closings of the pharmacy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO