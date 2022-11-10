ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mark Griffin
4d ago

look at you people most of you sound like Democrat Voters you get in what you voted for that's higher taxes on business which includes property taxes do any of you know how much wealth has left Massachusetts in 20 years? 20.5 Million .But then again most of you I am sure you voted for given illegal immigration free drivers license and remember that's your Taxpayers Dollars not going into infrastructure nice move people

MS
4d ago

If laws are not being enforced and employees not being protected, the business owners are obligated to do something. The failed policies of the dems running Boston are the real cause. Oh yeah and the misbehavior of the criminals too.

Barbara Burke
4d ago

Don't you think THE OFFICIALS should have been on top of this BEFOREHAND? Late to the party AGAIN

Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory

WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Stores preparing for promising holiday shopping season in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Macy's store in Boston's Downtown Crossing held the annual lighting of its "Great Tree" on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season. "This is the first time to see the Christmas tree lighted, so she's super excited," Yihua Jiang said of her daughter, Chloe. "I feel very appreciative because she's a generation of COVID. She hasn't gotten the chance to experience a real Christmas."
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

A letter to Walgreens re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy from City Councilor Ed Flynn

Re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy within Walgreens. In recent weeks, I have heard from residents who were unable to fill their prescriptions at the South Boston Walgreens due to the pharmacy closing for the day without prior notice- most recently in the early afternoon and the remainder of the day on Thursday, October 27th. This is concerning to me as both the Boston City Council President and the District 2 Councilor representing this neighborhood, as these unannounced closings of the pharmacy negatively impact my constituents who are reliant on Walgreens for their medications. In the interest of my constituents’ health and well-being, I respectfully request that you look to take any steps or action necessary to address this issue and prevent future unannounced closings of the pharmacy.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

A look at where some major local union negotiations stand

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food, $4K in donations for Massachusetts pantries

MANSFIELD, Mass. — After he collected weeks' worth of food for his local food pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" in a year's time. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, delivered on his promise in a big way, collecting 2 tons of food that will be going to food pantries in his hometown and the neighboring community of Easton as they prepare to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Natick officials vote to remove popular dam

NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," she told WBZ-TV. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what...
WATERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA

