WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
WJCL
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street...
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
FOX Carolina
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
Woman accused of stabbing another person in neck in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County woman is accused of stabbing another person in the neck Sunday night.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Gus
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
WYFF4.com
Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
FOX Carolina
77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
