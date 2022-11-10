ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
WJCL

CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street...
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Gus

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash

ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
GAFFNEY, SC

