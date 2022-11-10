Drew Barrymore Shares Covid Diagnosis in New Selfie From Bed

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore has tested positive for COVID-19, the actress revealed on Instagram on Thursday.

Fortunately, the talk show host, 47, isn't stuck recovering by herself, as her cat, Lucky, is keeping her company. Barrymore shared a selfie from her bed while cuddling with the adorable feline to announce the news to her followers on Nov. 10.

"I’ve got covid and lucky the cat!" she wrote next to the selfie, while assuring her fans that she's doing well, despite the illness. "I'm good and will be back soon," she added.

While Barrymore is resting up and quarantining, legendary rapper 50 Cent and co-host Ross Matthews will be filling in for her on The Drew Barrymore Show, which she also noted in the post.

"In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over," the caption read. "So only good news to report!!!!!"

She also teased, "Maybe some other special surprises too!"

Matthews left a message for Barrymore in the comments, letting her know that he will hold down the fort until she can return to her show.

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I'll keep your seat warm for you until you come back ❤️," he wrote. "Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was on set for the daytime talk show on Thursday, also commented, "Miss u today ❤️," under Barrymore's post.