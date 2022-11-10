ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash

By Louie Diaz
 5 days ago

A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol ( CHP ) Newhall Area Office.

A Los Angeles man operating a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner, was driving westbound on Soledad Canyon Road in the westbound lane, according to the CHP report.

A resident of Simi Valley was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon, driving eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road in the eastbound lane.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the opposing lane, directly into the path of the other vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash, according to reports.

As a result of this collision, the Simi Valley man, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries, according to CHP reports.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time, according to Greengard.

A SigAlert was issued for Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 12:49 a.m. and was canceled at approximately 5:05 a.m.

