This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Basketball Earns Hard-Fought Win Over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE – In a clash between two undefeated teams on Monday night, Arkansas women’s basketball edged out Tulsa, 79-70. On a cold snowy night in Northwest Arkansas, both teams were on fire from deep with a combined 23 3-pointers, while Erynn Barnum led all scorers for the third time this season with a career-high 27 points. Arkansas has started the year 3-0 for the second time in the last three years, while handing Tulsa their first loss of the season, as the Golden Hurricane fall to 2-1. Tulsa struck first, but then went 0-for-4 from the field, which allowed Arkansas to cruise to an 8-0 run. That run was capped off by one of Makayla Daniels’ four 3-pointers on the night. Rylee Langerman then daggered one from deep and after another Daniels triple, Arkansas led 15-5 with 4:33 left in the field quarter. Out of the media timeout, Tulsa went on a 4-0 run, but back-to-back steals by Langerman set up opportunities for the Razorback offense. After another Daniels 3-pointer, Arkansas extended its lead to 15. Tulsa then started to heat up from deep, making back-to-back 3-pointers, as the Razorbacks led 24-15 after one quarter.
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Continues Homestand, Ready for Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE – Two 2-0 programs will go head-to-head on Monday night, as the Arkansas women’s basketball team is set to host Tulsa at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will face off against the Golden Hurricane for the first time since 2019 in a series that is 26 games rich.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston Nutt tells Arkansas fans to 'hang in there,' praises Sam Pittman
Houston Nutt has the same message for the Arkansas football team and its fans during an up-and-down 2022 season: hang in there. Nutt, who coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. “I know, after last year, everybody gets excited, you win 9 games....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Play Texas, TCU & Oklahoma State at College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will open the 2023 season against Texas at the College Baseball Showdown. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Longhorns is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Arkansas will play TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, before concluding its season-opening trip to Arlington, Texas, against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 183: Pat Bradley
Pat Bradley has always been “the shootah.” The stats and records back it up. Bradley is fifth on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list, led the Razorbacks in points per game three times, and made more 3-pointers than any Hog in history. And that shooting prowess is how a little-recruited guard from the Boston area ended up down in Arkansas. But Fayetteville is a long way from home. And there was a tough adjustment period for Bradley, who was unsure he’d last with the Razorbacks. Bradley stuck it out, took his lumps early and quickly emerged as a scoring threat for the Razorbacks, entering a new era minus their championship-winning heroes. And he wouldn’t trade it for anything.
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Pole Vaulter John Scott Kendricks signs with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE – Pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi, signed a national letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kendricks heads into his senior high school season with a career best of 16 feet, 9.5 inches (5.12), which won the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals title. Kendricks produced an...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Signs Schutte
FAYETTEVILLE – Arizona native Abbey Schutte has signed with the Arkansas women’s golf team, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor on Monday. Schutte has enjoyed a successful amateur career and is ranked No. 69 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. “Abbey comes from a rich tradition of golf,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Like It or Not, This One's on Sam
Numerous questionable decisions cost Arkansas Razorbacks much needed win
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Earn Program-Record Graduation Success Rate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second straight year, University of Arkansas student-athletes have combined to earn the top graduation success rate (GSR) in the history of the Razorback program according to a report released this week by the NCAA. Razorback student-athletes that entered school in 2015 earned a GSR of 87 percent, the highest GSR in school history, besting the previous program record of 85 percent accomplished in the previous two years.
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
Andy's Take: This One Looked Like Two Mules Fighting Over a Turnip
With more wild mood swings than a crazy ex, LSU's 13-1o win over Hogs was ugly.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
