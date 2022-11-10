Read full article on original website
nunya
5d ago
Otw to bordering states to buy menthols and gas power tools. Trading flavors of weed for it
5
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Opinion: After His Re-Election Newsom Pivots to California’s Homelessness Crisis
As he was celebrating his landslide re-election last Tuesday night, a reporter asked Gavin Newsom what his most important issue would be during his second term. He quickly replied that it would be confronting homelessness and the state’s chronic shortage of housing. It was a déjà vu moment. Nearly...
Newsom resumes his homelessness crusade
Nearly three years after California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to aggressively work on California's homelessness crisis, he's once again placing it atop his agenda.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials must...
Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
In one of the highest-profile California election results, Proposition 30 failed despite the state’s commitment to climate action and its history of taxing the wealthy. But the ballot measure also was complicated and divided Democrats, a recipe for failure. The post Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled.
Poverty Drops in California Because of Child Tax Credit, COVID Relief Funds
Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires Nov. 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to...
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices
Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
On the 'brink of financial collapse': California system CEO implores governor for funding
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is a busy hospital with a robust emergency room seeing more than 81,000 patients per year. The hospital is among Healthgrades' top 250 hospitals in the nation and had a financially strong position pre-pandemic with an A3 Moody's Investors Service rating. Then the pandemic hit. Since...
Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CDC map shows ‘high’ flu activity in California
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start.
