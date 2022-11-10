ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

nunya
5d ago

Otw to bordering states to buy menthols and gas power tools. Trading flavors of weed for it

Reply(2)
5
Related
KSBW.com

Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30

In one of the highest-profile California election results, Proposition 30 failed despite the state’s commitment to climate action and its history of taxing the wealthy. But the ballot measure also was complicated and divided Democrats, a recipe for failure. The post Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12news.com

Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices

Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy