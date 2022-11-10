We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency. Fresh off a World Series Win, things are already getting interesting with Astros free agency.

They've already declined options on Trey Mancini and Will Smith. This morning Justin Verlander opted out of his contract making him a free agent. We discuss the Astros' options for bringing Verlander back and if both parties want that.

We also discuss what the Astros can do in general to re-tool in free agency, and make another run at a World Series Championship.