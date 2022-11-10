ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Trump calls himself a ‘stable genius’ and denies claim he blamed Melania for midterms

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCYP1_0j64r8us00

Roger Stone 'disappointed' by GOP turnout in midterms on Alex Jones's show

Donald Trump is playing defence the only way he knows how after the Republican Party failed to present a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm elections and left both the Senate and House Democratic majorities still potentially intact.

The ex-president went on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning to denounce media reports that he was furious at his own allies for the inability of the GOP to conclusively capture the House and Senate.

He specifically denied a piece of reporting claiming that he blamed his wife, Melania Trump, for convincing him to endorse Dr Mehmet Oz, the GOP candidate who was defeated in the race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it. I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ’Stable Genius,’” he posted.

In another post, he wrote: “There is a Fake Story being promulgated by third rate reporter Maggie Hagaman of the Failing New York Times, that I am blaming our great former First Lady, Melania, and Sean Hannity, that I was angry with their pushing me to Endorse Dr. Oz. First of all Oz is a wonderful guy who really worked hard and was a very good candidate, but he WAS LONG IN THE RACE before I ever Endorsed him, they had NOTHING to do with it, he was not a “denier” (his mistake!), & I was not at all ANGRY. Fake News!”

The claim was made by Maggie Haberman, a well-sourced reporter on the Trumpworld beat for the New York Times. Haberman tweeted on Wednesday: "Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him."

Dr Oz narrowly won the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania earlier this year after securing Mr Trump’s endorsement, defeating two conservative rivals who had both competed for the Trump-aligned electorate in the race. At the time of Mr Trump’s decision, his endorsement of Dr Oz was unpopular with many conservative and far-right pundits given Dr Oz’s lackluster conservative bonafides.

Those concerns would be borne out over the summer as Dr Oz was relentlessly pilloried by his now-victorious opponent, John Fetterman, for his history of living in New Jersey and thin connections to the state which he hoped to represent. Republicans saw a resurgence in the early fall as a wave of national ad spending swamped the Democratic ticket, but in the end it proved unable to overcome the lieutenant governor’s campaign as he forced the GOP nominee to compete even in deep-red areas.

The midterms in general were a blow to Donald Trump as many GOP primaries around the country were decided on the basis of his endorsement and thus many have blamed the former president for the GOP’s poor showing. A wave of editorials in right-leaning media outlets followed the GOP’s lackluster performance, triggering the ex-president’s reaction.

Comments / 23

Judie Tripp
3d ago

Trump says hes a stable Genius, doubt he could even be a genius in a horse stable?? Much less as president but actually that’s where he should be in a stable cleaning manure.

Reply
10
science is truth
3d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂yes you are indeed a stable something but it’s not genius? It’s more like horses hind end and what it produces

Reply
18
Coby
2d ago

In 1985, give or take, when I was in college, everyday I'd do a 2 mile trek to get coffee, Copenhagen, and a USA Today. The ran a story about Trump being this amazing businessman. I was impressed. In 1 month after that original article, USA Today ran a retraction. At that time, he had declared bankruptcy 2x on to his 6 eventual bankruptcies. I'm an engineer, but I don't think filing 7 bankruptcies, and receiving 6, is a great businessman!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham on the brink of tears as he claims critics are trying to ‘destroy’ Herschel Walker

Senator Lindsey Graham claimed that Democrats were trying to "destroy" Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker to "deter" Black Americans from joining the GOP.The senator made the comments Thursday on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, in which he worked himself nearly to tears while defending the former NFL player-turned-MAGA politician."Here’s the most important point I’m going to make tonight; [Democrats] are trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of colour from being Republicans," Mr Graham said. "If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of colour from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement

Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy