Lexington, KY

Sophia Rosing: University of Kentucky student filmed in vile racist attack is banned from campus

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
 5 days ago

Viral video: University of Kentucky student arrested for assaulting Black students

A former University of Kentucky student has been permanently banned from campus after hurling slurs at a Black peer in a racist attack caught on video.

Sophia Rosing, 22, will not be allowed to reenroll in the future, University of Kentucky Eli Capilouto said in a statement to the campus community on Wednesday. The decision comes after Ms Rosing was filmed hurling racist slurs at a student worker who denied her entry to a residence hall when she failed to show her ID.

“We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence,” Mr Capilouto’s statement read. “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions.”

The university added that an investigation is ongoing and that further charges could be forthcoming based on the results.

Ms Rosing, who faces charges of public intoxication, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct, had been banned from campus while an investigation into the incident was pending. The brazen attack, in which Ms Rosing tells the student, “you’re a ni**** and a bi***,” has since gone viral.

Before the latest statement, students had expressed outrage that Ms Rosing was not immediately expelled for the racist attack. Her attorney, Fred Peters, told NBC that Ms Rosing planned to withdraw from the university and would be entering rehab, where she plans to participate in a “sensitivity programme to help her through this situation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mnljt_0j64qZWd00
Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banned from the University of Kentucky

“She is going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow,” Mr Peters told the outlet on Tuesday. “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady.”

According to local news station WKYT, Ms Rosing was a business and marketing major at the university.

It is unclear whether she was expelled before withdrawing from the university. The Independent has reached out to the University of Kentucky for comment.

Ms Rosing was also reportedly fired from her position as a brand ambassador at the Dillard’s department store. Dillard’s official Twitter account replied to questions about Ms Rosing’s ties with the company, saying that, “Dillard’s does not condone this behavior [and] her relationship with Dillard’s has been terminated immediately”.

After the now-viral incident, Ms Rosing was booked into the Fayette County Jail. She posted a $10,000 bond and was released on Monday.

She has pleaded not guilty to her charges and as part of her bail requirements, she was from contacting Ms Spring and drinking alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rGf9_0j64qZWd00
The brazen attack, in which Ms Rosing tells the student, “you’re a ni**** and a bi***,” has since become viral (Twitter/video screengrab)

“Could you stop?” Kylah Spring asks in the now-viral clip that she captioned, “what I had to deal with at work”. Ms Spring was working an overnight shift on campus, per NBC.

“Nope,” Ms Rosing responded after being asked to stop by the Black student. “You’re a n***** and you’re a b****,” said Ms Rosing, a racial slur that the arrest citation claims she would go on to use “200 times” over the course of the arrest.

“I do not get paid enough for this,” says the victim, as she attempts to fight off the 22-year-old’s attempts to strike her.

The senior at the Kentucky school reportedly told arresting officers as she was being taken to the Fayette County Detention Center shortly after the early morning call was placed that she has “lots of money” and gets “special treatment”, according to the arrest citation, Fox 19 reported.

After attempting to get the intoxicated student to sit in a chair, the arrest citation notes that she then kicked the arresting officer and “bit their hand”.

On Monday, Ms Rosing pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against her as she appeared via video link to her first court appearance, WKYT reported.

In reviewing the footage of the video that appears to show the assault, Mr Capilouto had previously defended the victim.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” the university’s president said.

Comments / 14

stephanie
2d ago

Parents must have hired a PR level "Fixer." That's what celebrities and politicians do..Same concept as going to rehab for sex addiction (Its more acceptable than drug or alcohol treatment)..In this case Anger Management becomes "sensitivity training". Give me a break! This behavior was learned from her parents, and she's spent a lifetime being pulled out of trouble.."Affluenza Defense 2.0". She's just been raised to be a terrible little princess, look at the smirk in her mugshot! I bet the first thing the fixer told her was "Adjust your expressions".."Do not smile in front of the camera"

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
KTVZ

Body of missing Princeton University student has been found

The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on campus Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Her body was found at about 1 p.m. on the facilities grounds, behind tennis courts, according to a statement from Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., the school’s assistance vice president for public safety.
PRINCETON, NJ
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting

A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
