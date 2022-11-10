A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO