Pandora Black Friday sale 2022 – the best jewellery deals from stud earrings to bracelets to shop now

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 3 days ago

The most eagerly anticipated shopping event of the year, Black Friday is finally here. The likes of Amazon , Currys , John Lewis & Partners , Very , and Argos are all slashing the prices of big-ticket items, including tech , gaming , TVs , laptops , home appliances , beauty and fashion .

Owing to the sheer number of discounts available, Black Friday serves as an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done, and if there’s one brand that’s likely to be on many wish lists, it’s Pandora.

Ahead of the sale, wemanaged to wangle you an exclusive, first look at the deals in this year’s sale. Now, we’re back showcasing some of the best offers available.

Whether you’re after a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet, read on for our top picks from the Pandora Black Friday 2022 sale.

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: Was £70, now £56, Pandora.net

“You simply cannot go wrong with a chain bracelet, and this one from Pandora stood out as a favourite,” noted our writer in our review of the Pandora Me collection . “The chunky design makes it more of a statement piece, particularly when worn with the styling pavé double link (was £30, now £24, Pandora.net ),” they added. We’d be more than happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling slider tennis bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

Offering a contemporary take on the tennis bracelet, we’re obsessed with this design. Owing to its timeless nature, it’ll quickly become your go-to daily wear – and rightly so. If you don’t tend to wear silver, it’s also available in rose gold.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with cubic zirconia stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold and gold.

Buy now

Pandora moments charm hoop earrings: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

There are few accessories that are likely to be more worn than a pair of hoop earrings – thankfully, this pair from Pandora has been reduced to less than £40. If you have charms, dangles or pendants, these can hold up to three.

Buy now

Pandora celestial sparkling star stud earrings: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

Nothing says understated glamour quite like a pair of sparkly stud earrings, and we predict you’ll get a lot of wear out of this pair. Featuring small star-shaped crystals in prongs, the earrings currently have 20 per cent off in the sale. If you’re looking to curate a chic ear party, this is the pair to start with.

Buy now

Pandora clear pavé clip charm: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

If you’re searching for charms in Pandora’s Black Friday sale, you’ll be glad to know they too have been reduced by 20 per cent. This sparkly number is a standout favourite, and will look lovely on any of your bracelets. Similarly as special is the blue heart charm (was £25, now £20, Pandora.net ), which would make a lovely gift to a friend or loved one.

Buy now

Pandora moments bangle: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

A timeless classic, this bangle can be worn on its own or paired with other bracelets for a real wrist party – for example, with this heart clasp snake chain bracelet (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net ). While we’re partial to the rose gold, it’s also available in silver at a more pocket-friendly price point.

Buy now

Does Pandora do a Black Friday sale?

Yes, Pandora’s Black Friday sale is finally here. The jewellery brand is offering 20 per cent off almost everything.

How much is Pandora’s delivery on Black Friday?

Free standard delivery is offered on all orders over £75. Otherwise, the cost of standard delivery (which takes two to three working days) is £2.99 or you can pay £5.99 for next-day delivery with Royal Mail or Yodel.

All Pandora brilliance jewellery will require a signature upon delivery, for security reasons, and will be delivered via the Royal Mail Special Delivery service, which is a tracked and insured service, free of charge.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday initially started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer across tech , gaming , TVs , laptops , home appliances , beauty and fashion .

When does Pandora’s Black Friday sale end?

Pandora’s Black Friday sale will run for a limited time only and will end on Cyber Monday (28 November). Make sure you don’t miss out on the 20 per cent saving and add your favourite pieces to your basket now.

Voucher codes

For discounts on jewellery and offers on other accessories, try the links below:

The Independent

