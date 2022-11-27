Gymshark’s Black Friday 2022: Get up to 70 per cent off sale - plus an extra 20 per cent off the entire site

We’ve reached the home stretch: it’s just a few hours until Black Friday arrives. This means it’s your last chance before christmas to grab a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances , fashion and toys .

While the shopping event used to be a one-day bonanza, it has since grown into a month-long affair of fantastic deals . And this year we’ve already seen a number of retailers, including Currys , Argos , John Lewis & Partners , Dyson and Boots , begin their Black Friday discounts.

Following suit is Gymshark, which launched its Black Friday sale on 17 November – a little over a week before the official day itself. With discounts ranging from 20-70 per cent, there are plenty of savings to be made across your sportswear.

The Black Friday fairies at Gymshark are really spoiling us this year – with an extra 20 per cent off sitewide with the discount code EXTRATWENTY. Not only does this mean you can bag an even bigger bargain this sale season, but if you did happen to have your eye on something that isn’t in the Black Friday sale, you can still get it at a reduced price. Perfect for Christmas present shopping.

From gym leggings to sports bras , accessories to outerwear, a whole range of Gymshark goodies will feature in this year’s sale. And, yes, the sale will span across both menswear and womenswear. Keyboards at the ready, folks.

Whether you’re looking to shop your favourites at a discount or are simply trying to get ahead of your gift buying for the festive season, you won’t want to miss out. We’ve rounded up some of the impressive discounts that are available to shop now.

The best early Black Friday Gymshark deals 2022

Adapt marl seamless sports bra: Was £38, now: £12.16, Gymshark.com

Gymshark has certainly come through with some absolute steals ahead of Black Friday’s official launch date. Savvy shoppers can find themselves bagging up to 60 per cent off in the sale and getting their hands on items such as this seamless sports bra.

With a jacquard fabric and sweat-wicking technology keeping you cool as you work out, the design remains stylish with cross-over straps.

Buy now

Studio 7/8 leggings in apple green: Was £50, now £12, Gymshark.com

Add a pop of colour to your workout wardrobe with these bright green leggings – another item that has been discounted heavily in the Gymshark sale. With £35 off, it’s worth looking at getting the pink pair too.

Made in a soft, smooth and stretchy material, the leggings feature bonded seams which are said to offer zero abrasion, as well as a shaped waistband and high-waisted coverage and support. Offering a flattering fit, this could be your most comfortable and stylish workout accessory.

Buy now

Flex sports long-sleeve crop top in black: Was £35, now £11.20, Gymshark.com

Workout easily and sweat-free with this seamless long-sleeve crop top from Gymshark. Made with sweat-wicking fabric and contouring to your body, it will move with you, no matter how tough your gym routine.

With a cropped fit and round neckline, this top features a cut-out back and thumb holes to the cuffs, as well. This is one of the brand’s best deals this Black Friday, with 60 per cent off the original price.

Buy now

Vital seamless leggings in maroon: Was £45, now £21.60, Gymshark.com

Constructed with sweat-wicking fabric and seamless contours, these gym leggings are designed to support you during your workout – as well as being a stylish addition to your gym kit. At almost half price, it would be rude not to.

Flattering with their high-waisted fit and ribbed waistband, these leggings are made with dope dyeing technology – which uses less water and energy, as well as fewer chemicals – as part of Gymshark’s sustainability strategy.

Buy now

Ruched sports bra in black: Was £28, now £17.92, Gymshark.com

Said to feature comfortable cups and supportive straps, this sports bra promises to be lightweight and breathable – making it the perfect workout partner. Whether you wish to layer under a top or wear it alone, this medium-support bra has got your back.

It’s stylish too – the straps cross over on the back to mesh detail. With 20 per cent off, it’s on the lower end of Gymshark’s Black Friday discount deals, but it’s still worth snapping up while it’s on offer.

Buy now

Vital light seamless Tank: Was £25, now £14, Gymshark.com

This is a pretty good save at 30 per cent off in the Gymshark menswear sale, with the vital light range really popular among Gymshark fans. Designed to maximise performance,this vest topclaims to keep you cool and dry as you work out.

Along with its lightweight and breathable design, plus the sweat-wicking technology, this workout top is made using dope dyeing technology that uses less water and energy as well as fewer chemicals – all part of the brand’s sustainability strategy.

Buy now

Crest zip up hoodie in olive green: Was £36 now £17.28, Gymshark.com

Fitness gear also includes what you wear en route to and from your workout, and this green hooded jumper from Gymshark is perfect for the colder months.

Featuring a three-piece hood with adjustable drawcord, ribbed hem and cuffs, as well as an open pouch pocket at the front, this is the perfect post-gym accessory. At 40 per cent off, it was already quite a stylish save but with the extra twenty, it’s a steal.

Buy now

Speed evolve 5in shorts in black: Was £32 now £15.36, Gymshark.com

These shorts are pretty nifty, made with lightweight materials that are said to keep you cool and dry as you work out. Slim-fit in design and with a 5in in-seam, it’s worth adding these to your basket this Black Friday.

Featuring an adjustable drawcord at the waistband and a ventilation panel at the back, there are also convenient side zip pockets.

Buy now

Bold barrel bag in blue: Was £25, now £10, Gymshark.com

Black Friday isn’t just for updating your gym wardrobe – Gymshark has offers on accessories and equipment too. This blue barrel bag is durable, practical and striking in design. Plus, it’s less than half price in the sale.

With a one-entry main body, it also has a separate zip pocket for wet clothes, as well as a side panel with a functional touchscreen for your phone. Carry it using the adjustable strap with padded handle for ease en route to hitting the weights.

Buy now

Glute bands set: Was £35, now £14, Gymshark.com

If you’ve got your gym kit sorted but are shy of a few weights and other equipment, these resistance bands could be the perfect purchase for you. Whether you’re squatting, lunging or doing a number of other exercises to fire up your glutes, these bands are here to add an extra challenge for – and now they’re less than half price in the Black Friday sale.

It’s also a pack of three, so you can double up if you need to – a great choice for home workouts or if you’re a beginner looking to up your gym game.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday – named as such because, originally, it was the online equivalent of the sales event. However, it now simply marks the last day of the sale event and will take place this year on Monday 28 November.

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Voucher codes

For the latest sports and fitness discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Read our guide on what to expect from Amazon this year

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less