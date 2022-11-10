ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Animals trafficked in Mexico on social media sites: report

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0j61ENtQ00

A new report suggests that trafficking of wild and endangered species is common in Mexico and occurs largely online, where traffickers contact potential customers on social media like Facebook .

The Center for Biological Diversity said in a report Wednesday it had contacted people through Facebook groups in Mexico selling protected species like howler monkeys and toucans.

The center’s investigators received price quotes including delivery, even though the sellers acknowledged they did not have legal documentation for the animals.

“Through Facebook Messenger, Daniel G.15 — originally from Durango, Mexico — offered a keel-billed toucan for 12,000 pesos (US$600) and a black howler monkey for 18,000 pesos (US$900), with a shipping cost of an extra thousand pesos (US$50) for each animal,” according to the report.

Howler monkeys are listed as “in danger of extinction” by the Mexican government, and any sale or capture is prohibited.

Another vendor from Cuernavaca, just south of Mexico City offered to deliver orange-fronted parakeets for $500 each; they would be delivered in cardboard boxes packed in the trunk of a car.

“It is estimated that more than 78,000 parrots are illegally captured each year in Mexico,” the report noted. “Of these, 77% die before reaching the final consumer, which means the trade kills around 60,000 parrots annually.”

Another vendor offered a baby sloth, but, as the report notes “Sadly, between 80% and 90% of sloths that are trafficked die. Babies are taken from their mothers, often violently, and are then often malnourished, cramped in cages and physically abused.”

Meta, the Facebook parent company, said it has a policy of removing content and accounts that violate its ban on selling endangered animals, but enforcement appears to be spotty.

“Our policies prohibit the sale of endangered animals, and we remove content or accounts that violate our rules when we find them," Meta said in a statement. “To enforce our rules, we collaborate with national organizations and rely on community reports to help keep such illicit activity off our platforms.”

In Mexico, protected species of animals have been found being held for display at private residences, public markets and tourist attractions.

The Mexican government appears to have little investigative capacity and mostly relies on complaints posted on social media when people see the animals or when one of them escapes.

The agency responsible for enforcing those laws in Mexico, the Attorney General's Office for Environmental Protection, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But in a tacit acknowledgement of how widespread the trade is, the office said Thursday that, acting on a tip from the public, it had seized an orange-fronted parakeet offered for sale at a public market in the central state of Queretaro.

Comments / 6

Angie Mtzz
4d ago

Facebook mutes me ,blocks me for going off on people who abuse animals or kids or just saying a bad word to bad people but they can't get those sick people off their site!! smh fb!!!

Reply(2)
10
WASP Bitch
4d ago

This article makes me want to cry 😢 & vomit. Nothing has changed in the bird/parrot 🦜 trade since I found out about it more than 40 years ago. I know that the article included other exotic animals as well but it's the feathered ones that break my heart most. I have owned many species of parrots 🦜 & eventually it's taught me that they are better left wild & free with their families in their own environment. Also don't believe in captive breeding either. Diet, environment, enrichment, are just not able to be duplicated in most homes causing many parrots to be abused, ignored, & past home to home.💔. May one day ALL wild animals be able to be free. RIP at Rainbow 🌈 Bridge 🕊️ for those who did not survive "the trade"💔😞🤘

Reply
7
Related
People

Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'

Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation

Mexico City authorities are investigating the incident further after autopsy reports cited carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, per reports Three American travelers found dead at their Airbnb apartment rental in Mexico City Tuesday, may have been killed by gas inhalation. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that security guards at the complex in the La Rosita neighborhood reported a strong smell of gas to police after the bodies of two men and one woman were discovered. The autopsy reports also cited carbon monoxide poisoning as the possible cause of death, per...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

As the Mexican press disappear, cartels take over and endanger public

As dangerous as the war is for journalists in 2022 in Ukraine, where eight have been killed, the danger closer to home is more severe. In Mexico, 13 journalists have been confirmed killed, and an additional 15 are missing or have been abducted so far this year. Mexico also topped the world list in journalist deaths in 2021 and 2020, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
ABC News

ABC News

905K+
Followers
191K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy