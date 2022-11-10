ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

US Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia running for mayor of Chicago

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJRgR_0j614QyE00

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term.

Garcia has for years made known his desire to lead Chicago and he ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015 in the city’s first runoff election. He instantly becomes one of the leading contenders in the 2023 race thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time as an alderman on the City Council and as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

If elected, the 66-year-old Garcia, a native of Mexico who arrived in Chicago when he was 9 years old, would become the first Latino mayor of the nation’s third largest city.

Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2018 to represent Illinois’ 4th Congressional District, which covers Chicago’s Southwest and Northwest sides and includes parts of some western suburbs. He takes on a mayor whom he helped get elected when he endorsed her in a runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Garcia sounded a theme similar to already-declared candidates who have described Lightfoot as a divisive figure who has alienated some members of the City Council and others since she was elected in 2019. Without naming Lightfoot, Garcia said Chicago “needs a mayor that will bring us together and unite us instead of driving us apart.”

“Folks know me. … They know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago Machine (longer) than myself.”

And when he met with the media on Thursday to make his official announcement, he portrayed himself as the candidate who can tackle some of the city’s most pressing problems.

“Now is the time to revitalize our neighborhoods, strengthen our schools and bring safety back to our streets because we believe in a Chicago for everyone, a welcoming Chicago, the same Chicago that welcomed me as a 9-year old immigrant boy and gave me a fighting chance to dream big,” Garcia said.

While acknowledging Garcia’s promise to run for mayor only if Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives, Lightfoot’s campaign still characterized the decision as a selfish move by a “career politician.” The GOP was inching closer to a narrow House majority Thursday.

“As Republicans prepare to use their new slim majority to strip away our rights, Mr. Garcia is abandoning ship and going after a fellow progressive Democrat,” the Chicago Tribune quoted the campaign as saying.

Garcia joins a field that includes, among others, City Council members Sophia King, Raymond Lopez and Roderick Sawyer; Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, and State Rep. Kam Buckner. Also running are former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, community activist Ja’Mal Green and Willie Wilson, a wealthy businessman. A two-time mayoral candidate who has also run for U.S. Senate, Wilson is perhaps best known for giving away millions of dollars to people to help pay their taxes and, most recently, buy gasoline.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Son Wins Chicago’s 1st Congressional District Race

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday’s race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson’s victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was “more symbolic than a torch.”
CHICAGO, IL
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 15 News

Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House, per Associated Press

Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Stanton served as Phoenix mayor from 2012 to 2018. Prior to his election as mayor, Stanton served nine years on the Phoenix City Council and as Arizona's Deputy Attorney General. Stanton has...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
POLITICO

Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs

TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy