Louis Tomlinson Just Got Super Real About His Former Bandmate Harry Styles’s Solo Success And I Seriously Respect His Honesty

By Stephanie Soteriou
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mNIn_0j60gXGJ00

In 2010, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne auditioned as five individual solo artists for the British version of the X Factor , and it’s safe to say that their lives changed forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KacmO_0j60gXGJ00
Dominic Lipinski - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The five then-teenagers were put together by the show’s judges to create a boy band that you might just have heard of: One Direction. The group ended up finishing the TV talent show in third place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1MmQ_0j60gXGJ00
Anna Gowthorpe - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

But this was just the beginning for Louis and co., with One Direction going on to achieve completely unprecedented global superstardom through their clever use of social media at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414mPx_0j60gXGJ00
YouTube

Before long, the band had cracked America and won the hearts of millions of fans all over the globe. All five of their albums topped the music charts in multiple countries, as did their hit singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q37md_0j60gXGJ00
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

In total, 1D embarked on four world tours, won almost 200 awards — including Brit Awards and American Music Awards — and even released a documentary concert film in 2013 called One Direction: This Is Us .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gh3wl_0j60gXGJ00
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

But after riding a high for five years, the constant pressure of being in the spotlight began to take its toll, and in March 2015 Zayn announced that he was leaving the group because he wanted “to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336laH_0j60gXGJ00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

The remaining four members continued as One Direction for another 10 months, but went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, having not renewed their contracts following the completion of their On the Road Again Tour in October 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1RTg_0j60gXGJ00
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

At this point, the band had placed second on Forbes ’s highest-earning celebrities in the world, and the members were estimated to have a combined net worth of $340 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IC6qy_0j60gXGJ00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

By May 2017, all five members of One Direction had kickstarted their solo careers, but only one of them has reached the level of mainstream global success that the band enjoyed in their heyday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MA5X_0j60gXGJ00
Christie Goodwin / Redferns

While Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Liam have all had chart success as solo artists, Harry is the one who has really made a name for himself in the industry — and he has even branched out into acting too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aNWV_0j60gXGJ00
Warner Bros

In 2017, esteemed director Christopher Nolan cast Harry in his war epic Dunkirk . More recently, Harry has played central characters in the 2022 movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gF5Wv_0j60gXGJ00
Warner Bros

Despite Harry’s dalliance with Hollywood, music has remained his focus and all three of his solo albums were released to critical acclaim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e641q_0j60gXGJ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

In fact, in the years since One Direction’s hiatus, Harry has been awarded two Brit Awards, a Grammy Award, an Ivor Novello Award, and an American Music Award for his solo work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoWbu_0j60gXGJ00
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

His sold-out world tours have included a historic 15-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and he was also the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toOcO_0j60gXGJ00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

In short, there is no doubt that Harry has firmly established himself as a global superstar since his One Direction days, and one of his former bandmates has now spoken openly about the way that this affected him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04clIe_0j60gXGJ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

In a new interview with the Telegraph , Louis has admitted that he was initially bothered by Harry’s success when comparing it to his own solo career, but he has now reached a place where he is full of nothing but “pride” for his fellow 1D alumni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6irV_0j60gXGJ00
Noam Galai / Getty Images

“I’d be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first,” Louis said with impressive honesty. “Only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06W7H7_0j60gXGJ00
Juan Pablo Pino / AFP via Getty Images

“But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggcv1_0j60gXGJ00
Mike Marsland / WireImage

"He's got film as well, and the tour he's done is unbelievable," Louis went on. "It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWA0b_0j60gXGJ00
Steve Jennings / WireImage

Louis gave the interview ahead of the release of his second album, Faith in the Future , on Friday — almost two years after his solo debut, Walls .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zYjc_0j60gXGJ00
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And the singer has now revealed that he was left “frustrated” as he struggled to find his own sound post-One Direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmITT_0j60gXGJ00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It was a bit daunting," he explained. "I'd just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band. And then it's like: ‘Okay, well, now we're going on a break.' So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hHkl_0j60gXGJ00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

But while each member of 1D has carved their own path for themselves since the hiatus, Louis revealed that they are still in contact and support one another’s ventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRqmD_0j60gXGJ00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In fact, earlier this month, Louis revealed to the Times that his old bandmates even come to watch his solo shows — which only makes him more nervous about performing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3fYE_0j60gXGJ00
Javier Bragado / Redferns

“I’d love to say I don’t get more nervous if I know Harry or any of the other boys are in the crowd, but I do. You want to give your best,” he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pJ9B_0j60gXGJ00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And he is anticipating contact from the rest of 1D this weekend in honor of his new release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggOKV_0j60gXGJ00
Karwai Tang / WireImage

"I'm sure the lads will text me when the album comes out,” Louis told the Telegraph. "We check in on each other, we're good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn't spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSCc1_0j60gXGJ00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“Because we've lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life,” he concluded.

giphy.com

Which I am sure is music to the ears of Directioners everywhere.

