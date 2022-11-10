ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Hollywood Broadwalk clean up after Nicole surge, King Tides made a mess

By Nicole Lauren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

Hollywood Broadwalk clean up after storm surge, King Tides left a mess 02:12

FORT LAUDERDALE - King Tides paired with Hurricane Nicole storm surge made a mess on Hollywood Beach.

Rough and rising surf forced water and sand up onto the Broadwalk and into the streets.

"It was sheer craziness," said Grace Moore.

Moore said it was kind of eerie to watch as she took a video of the sand and water rushing in, inundating the walkway.

"It was spooky because it was nighttime. I was just standing there watching and all of a sudden a wave came up and I had shoes on, I had to run down the street to avoid the wave," she said.

Moore, who owns a beachfront business, said she and her friend Linda Murphy went to the Broadwalk early in the morning to see the damage left behind.

"It came up here real fast because it was raging, it was going really fast," said Murphy.

Both said King Tides are to blame but Nicole packed an extra punch.

"It was just deluging the Broadwalk with a lot of stuff," said Moore.

That "stuff" included floating trash cans, toppled-over benches, and other debris.

Thursday morning the clean up got underway, bulldozers were brought in to clear the sand from the walkway.

Both Moore and Murphy agreed that everything will be alright.

"The backhoes will come in and we will just push all the sand back again. It should be alright, the sun is coming out," said Murphy.

