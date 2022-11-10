ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech & Media Stocks Soar On Slowing Inflation, Dow Ends Session Up 1,200 Points – Update

By Jill Goldsmith
 4 days ago
UPDATED at market close: Media shares joined the broader market Thursday in a major rally as data this morning showed inflation easing in October. The DJIA surged 1,200 points. Hard hit tech shares were led by a 10% jump by Amazon.

Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Apple were up 6% or more. Netflix by 4%.

Battered Warner Bros. Discovery, which hit a 52-week low yesterday, posting the lowest close since its merger, is up more than 5%. Paramount Global share have gained nearly 7%. Endeavor is up 6.2% ahead of earnings after the close. And Disney reversed direction after a brutal day yesterday, up nearly 2%. Lionsgate’s long-suffering shares have firmed by nearly 9%.

Giant theater chain AMC Entertainment, a meme stock still and subject to big swings, saw its shares surge nearly 20% with the exhibition stocks all higher.

The upbeat moves follow the monthly Labor Department inflation report showing the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, rose 7.7% last month from a year earlier, repping the smallest 12-month increase since January. The number, better than expected, was down from 8.2% in September.

Inflation of 9.1% back in June was the highest in 40 years. To combat it, the U.S. Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell has been hiking interest rates aggressively since March, risking recession, and the Fed chief has indicated it won’t stop without convincing evidence that inflation is coming down. A world of higher prices and higher interest rates has been hitting companies, contributing to a string of disappointing quarterly earnings

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 6.3% in October year-on-year, down from 6.6% in September.

The Fed is set to approve another half-percentage-point interest-rate increase in December. But today’s reading is welcome news that inflationary pressure may be easing – news the market has been clearly starved for. In late morning trade, the DJIA is up 2.7% or well over 864 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is up by 5.4% and the S&P 500 by 4.17%.

