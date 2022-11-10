ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features opportunities for veterans and their families to find work

With Veterans Day this week, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair features ways for veterans to find work and hear from experts and employers looking to help.

This week, Workforce Solutions is hosting its annual "Hiring Red, White and You" event. ABC13 is partnering with them to feature many of those jobs in our weekly job fair.

There are more than 1,000 jobs available with 115 employers participating in the event. During our job fair, Workforce Solutions recruiters take calls, messages and online applications for the jobs.

Guests also joined the show to talk about opportunities for veterans in our area.

If you're looking for work or need help with another career service, we have an ABC13 hotline where you can get free assistance. The number is 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.