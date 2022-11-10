ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shared a meme and said 'Jesus is Lord' as she is locked in a tight race for reelection

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwjqX_0j5yC1MY00
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is locked in a razor-tight race for her political survival.
  • Her Democratic challenger is urging people on social media to fix their ballots if needed.
  • Meanwhile, Boebert shared a meme on Twitter on Thursday and said 'Jesus is Lord.'

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert broke two days of Twitter silence on Thursday morning as she remains locked a tight race for re-election — a stunning situation for the incumbent Congresswoman who was widely expected to trounce her opponent in a heavily Republican district.

"Good morning! Jesus is Lord," Boebert said just after 8 a.m. EST.

A little over an hour later, she shared a meme of a cartoon using a stick to poke a screenshot of her face and that of her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, with the text: "C'mon do something."

Above that, the caption read: "Colorado right now."

Boebert — a right-wing Republican firebrand who has stoked controversy by backing Capitol rioters and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories — is facing a close race in her bid for reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Colorado state law allows for an automatic recount if the two candidates finish with a lead that's less than 0.5% of the total vote.

2022 General Embeds

Boebert's tweets on Thursday are her first since saying "The red wave has begun!" on Tuesday evening as polls started to close across the country.

But the "red wave" of Republican victories never came. Instead, the GOP lost a Senate seat in Pennsylvania and seems on track to barely take back the House with a tiny majority.

Frisch, by contrast, has tweeted a handful of times since polls first closed in Colorado.

His most recent update came Wednesday night around 9 p.m. ET, when he urged Coloradans to cure their ballots — meaning fix errors that will allow the vote to be counted, as per state law — if needed.

"As expected, this thing is coming down to the wire. Thank you for sticking with us!" Frisch said . "We're feeling good & going to make sure every valid ballot counts. But we need resources to get the ballots cured, get us through to the end, and defeat Lauren Boebert."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1257

Alex Castillo Jr.
3d ago

NOW she remembers and calls in the Lord but when she's been spewing all of her anti this anti that rhetoric and hate filled diatribe she doesn't even acknowledge the one true God. Sad to say her God is Trump.

Reply(123)
605
mememcgee
3d ago

She's crazy! God wants nothing to do with any political party or anything. Keep God out of it! God doesn't support politicians!

Reply(84)
246
whyrpeopleidiots?
3d ago

dear lord, please do everything in your power to put her in her place, the zoo, in Jesus name we pray.

Reply(84)
313
