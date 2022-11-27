ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday toy deals 2022: Shop scooters, Disney playsets and more

By Louise Whitbread
 14 hours ago

Calling all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends of young children – Black Friday weekend deals are in full flow, and there are plenty of offers to go around when it comes to kids’ toys.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, Black Friday has become a weeks-long affair and some reduced-price toys sold out within a few hours. But don’t worry if you’re yet to shop,you still have until Cyber Monday and we’re here to help you navigate the hottest toy reductions and find items that are still in stock.

Our detailed Black Friday shopping guides can help you navigate the thousands of deals that will be on offer from John Lewis , Amazon , Boots and more popular brands. When it comes to toys, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to tick off items on your festive shopping list for children, as some of the most popular brands are holding sales.

From Harry Potter and Marvel merch to Disney toys and big-ticket items such as Lego sets , kids’ toys see some of the biggest reductions during the Black Friday sale period. And Toys R Us, which has recently launched an online-only platform, is making it worth visiting its new website, with up to 50 per cent off everything from Play-Doh to Hot Wheels.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s best Black Friday deals on kids’ toys.

The best Black Friday toys 2022 deals

Lego 43202 Disney the Madrigal house building toy, dollhouse with mini-doll figures: Was £44.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfOrP_0j5wMpth00

If you’re looking for a gift for a little fan of the animated musical film Encanto , following its release last year, this Lego set is sure to be a winner. Complete with spinning weathervane, waving shutters and five rooms from the fantasy film, this 587-piece build depicts the Madrigal family’s three-storey house where Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio Lego minifigures can hang out. Kids can tap into creative play with the accordion, gramophone and umbrella accessories while decorating the house with the sticker sheet included, bringing the building to life. Whether a Christmas gift or birthday treat, the Lego set is discounted right now.

Buy now

Barbie house and doll playset: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zuzge_0j5wMpth00

The enduring appeal of Barbie is thanks to the imaginative fun the toy brand’s playsets offer. Reduced by 50 per cent at Argos for Black Friday, this doll house features 360-degree play, two storeys, four play areas and plenty of storytelling pieces. Fully furnished with signature Barbie style, the set is complete with a doll and puppy. From cooking in the kitchen to hosting a dinner party, there are hours of immersive play to be had.

Buy now

Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD03t_0j5wMpth00

Revisit the place where it all began for Harry Potter, with this playset from Amazon, now with 31 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house on privet drive is complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.

Buy now

Tonies Toniebox starter set, red: Was £80, now £63.96, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7FQX_0j5wMpth00

There’s a reason parents love Tonies so much. The Toniebox is educational, fun, and has a completely no-fuss design (and very minimal clean up). We named the Toniebox as a Best Buy in our educational toys round-up , and our reviewer praised its “intuitive design” and “clever audio system”. They even described the audio player as “the stuff of dreams for parents”. Children can get lost in a whole host of brilliant classics, allowing for accessible learning and play away from screens.

Buy now

Garmin vivofit jr 2 kids smartwatch: Was £59.99, now £39, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ywJZ_0j5wMpth00

If you’re the proud owner of a Garmin smartwatch, why not buy your child one to match? Made with an adjustable strap to stay comfortable as they grow, it can be operated via a parent-controlled app and can help track sleep and activity. It’s also compatible with Apple, Android and the Amazon Fire tablet, and you can use it to set chores and reminders for a little one to tick off. When we reviewed it as part of our roundup of the best smartwatches for kids , our writer said that they “loved the simplicity.” They added that it’s pitched at kids aged four and over, which was dead on, but probably has an upper age of about 12 years old.

Buy now

Magic Mixies rainbow magical misting cauldron: Was £70, now £52.50, Argos.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqt5P_0j5wMpth00

For the aspiring magician in your life, the Magic Mixies magic cauldron is a great gift for children aged five and above. Complete with a spell book, potions, a magic wand and a furry figurine, this toy enables kids to mix a magical potion, to make an interactive pet to keep – and it has 25 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Jurassic World colossal carnotaurus toro dinosaur: Was £85, now £40, Argos.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgGQ3_0j5wMpth00

This Jurassic World -inspired dinosaur toy is less than half price this Black Friday and stands at over 40cm tall and 90cm long, making a big gift this Christmas for children aged four and above. The toy is also able to chomp up other mini, dinosaur figurines, in true carnivore style, before releasing its prey to play all over again.

Buy now

Peppa Pig adventures family motorhome: Was £51.99, now £38.99, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saVNw_0j5wMpth00

If your family is in the UK, there’s a high chance one of your little ones is utterly obsessed with Peppa Pig. And it is Christmas coming up, after all, so why not treat them? This family motorhome toy is the perfect gift for a Peppa Pig fan, complete with tiny figurines of the whole family and a motorhome that kids can transport around and open up. John Lewis is offering a discount of 25 per cent, bringing the price down to just £38.99.

Buy now

Play-Doh dino crew growing tall bronto: Was £18.99, now £9.49, ToysRus.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4vk5_0j5wMpth00

If you know a child that likes arts and craft and dinosaurs, this combines the best of both worlds. Additionally, it stimulates their imagination, as kids start by hatching the baby dinosaur from its egg (by pushing hard on its tail). Then they can make it grow big and tall and decorate the finished version with bones, flowers, leaves and even a Play-Doh neck tie. Toys R Us has reduced the original price by half, making it a bargain at under £10.

Buy now

Twister: Was £20.49, now £15.36, JohnLewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDJw2_0j5wMpth00

A family game that gets everyone up and moving, Twister is a great way to bond with those around you and get some exercise at the same time. To play, give the spinner a whirl and follow its instructions to move your hands and feet across the mat from one circle to another. Anyone who loses their balance and topples over is out. It’s guaranteed to cause laughter and a saving of 25 per cent should put a smile on your face too.

Buy now

Brio World light-up construction crane: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIq3G_0j5wMpth00

Do your little ones love making and constructing things? This might be the gift for them this Christmas. This light-up construction crane looks just like the ones they see tearing down buildings in the street, but they can operate this one themselves. The 360-degree rotating tower includes a construction figure and three container loads they can lift up and down, using magnets. And just in time for Christmas, it’s on offer for £43.99.

Buy now

Mario Kart live: Home circuit Nintendo Switch game: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoS7K_0j5wMpth00

Transform your home into a race track with this Mario Kart game for Nintendon Switch. For children aged six and above, this interactive game allows players to see their surroundings turned into ocean depths, sandy deserts and more as they race to win. It includes one Kart four, gates, two arrow markers and a USB charging cable and up to four users can play at once.

Buy now

Globber Elite lights folding scooter: Was £75, now £60, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNzHA_0j5wMpth00

Also spotted is this Globber Elite folding scooter in a funky light-up design. With 20 per cent off selected items, including this one, at Argos, it’s not hard to get into the Black Friday spirit. Perfect for children aged three and over, the foldable design makes it easy for kids to play with and parents to store and carry. With an adjustable four-tier height T-bar, this scooter will last the kids a few years too, making it a decent investment, and the fun LED-flashing wheels and deck will make you a popular parent. Batteries are also included – music to every mum and dad’s ears!

Buy now

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £124.99, now £91.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SawV5_0j5wMpth00

With space for 90 Hot Wheels cars parked inside, this gigantic garage set includes some pretty cool features. Ride the elevator up to the top before flying the loop, attempting the tunnel jump and avoiding the shark. With so much space it seems perfect for their ever-growing collection, and is bound to be a winner when discovered under the tree this Christmas (if it will fit, that is).

Buy now

Lego 76402 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s office set: Was £79.99, now £52.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lo0wj_0j5wMpth00

This towering Lego set is a replica of Dumbledore’s Hogwarts office, complete with six mini figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Snape, Filch, Madam Pince and Dumblefore himself. The set contains 654 pieces and measures over 39cm tall and 19cm wide when complete. It also includes three random wizard card tiles from a collection of 16 for Harry Potter and Lego fans to collect. Thanks to its modular design, this set combines with other Lego Harry Potter sets to build a complete Hogwarts Castle.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower playset: Was £90, now £72, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdFR0_0j5wMpth00

This Lego set is perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts, featuring 971 pieces and eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, for building Hogwarts’ astronomy tower. For children aged nine and above, this Lego set also includes accessories such as mandrake plants, wands and a book of potions and is currently 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Marvel titan hero series seven-figure pack: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph0D9_0j5wMpth00

Another discounted gift set, this time featuring seven figures from the Marvel titan hero series. Each of these characters – including Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow – are 30cm tall. Accessories are also included and fans of the films and comics will be pleased to know Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer both make an appearance.

Buy now

Fisher-Price game and learn controller: Was £13.99, now £1 Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLlVr_0j5wMpth00

If a gift for a little one is top of the Christmas shopping list, consider this game and learn controller from Fisher-Price. Designed to look like a remote control, and suitable for babies aged 6-36 months, this toy is all about fun as well as developing motor skills. It features shaped buttons, two musical settings, clicker and toggle bumpers and a joystick to encourage fine motor play. Pop it in your basket while Amazon has slashed the price by 40 per cent.

Buy now

Lego Marvel Spider-Man and Green Goblin battle action figures set: Was £17.99, now £16.10, Waylandgames.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrwaQ_0j5wMpth00

This Lego set currently has 10 per cent off. Made for children aged seven and older, there are 298 pieces to create an action set of two of the biggest characters in the Marvel universe.

It includes two minifigures of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, who can battle it out from the cockpit of giant robot versions. Each action figure boasts extra-long, flexible arms and built-in weapons.

Buy now

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £139.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZxu8_0j5wMpth00

At Very, there’s £78 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there are two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool.

Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Buy now

Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twVbg_0j5wMpth00

For children aged three and older, this Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids could help improve their dexterity. It comes with two types of screwdriver, an electric drill, trees and four dinosaurs – tyrannosaurus rex, centrosaurus, triceratops and velociraptor – which can be broken down and customised.

It’s a fun way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and problem-solving. Best of all, this kit is designed to be taken apart, so you won’t need to worry about little fingers accidentally breaking anything.

Buy now

Wizarding World Harry Potter Hogsmeade students gift set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDJ4j_0j5wMpth00

For Harry Potter fans, this sweet Wizarding World Harry Potter gift set is the perfect opportunity for children to go on spellbinding adventures as they play with its most famous characters.

Recreate the magic of Hogwarts with the 10 figurines – Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, Draco, Cho, Neville, Parvati and the Weasley twins, along with butterbeers, chocolate frogs and lollipops.

Buy now

Wizarding World magical minis Hogwarts castle and accessories: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oyqt_0j5wMpth00

This Hogwarts playset comes with a Hermione figure and 12 accessories. It’s almost 24 inches tall and has lights and sounds, including a glowing fireplace, colour-changing Great Hall ceiling and the singing of Hogwarts house songs. There’s even a pop-open surprise, in the form of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom. A perfect gift to accompany the students gift set (was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com ), and it’s currently half price.

Buy now

Twelve-in-one games table: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALkI8_0j5wMpth00

Why buy your children just one game this Christmas, when you could pick up a dozen for under £100? This games table has been reduced by £20 and includes different tops for playing pool, table football, push hockey, table tennis, chess, shuffleboard, cards and more. The table measures L 124cm x W 59cm x H 90cm and it also includes all the accessories you’ll need to play, such as billiard balls, an eight-piece shuffleboard set, and a table tennis set with a net, two bats and three balls.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the final day of the sale on Monday 28 November. It concludes the Black Friday sale period and is a fleeting chance to bag even bigger bargains on items you may have missed out on. Don’t worry, we’ll also be reporting on the best deals on Cyber Monday too, so bookmark this page to be first in the know.

