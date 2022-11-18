ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday toy deals 2022: From Smyths, Argos and more

By Louise Whitbread
 2 days ago

With just one week left until the biggest shopping day of the year, it’s time to brace yourselves for Black Friday . Retailers such as Apple , Shark , KitchenAid, LG , Nintendo and Asos will be slashing their prices on everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , tech and mattresses to home appliances , beauty , fashion , toys and more.

But if you’re keen to get your hands on a few bargains before the big day itself, you’re in luck, as many retailers have already started their sales ahead of 25 November. Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, Black Friday is now a weeks-long affair, so throughout November, we’ll be here to help bring you the biggest savings to shop.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Take a look at our detailed Black Friday shopping guides to help you navigate the thousands of deals that will be on offer. When it comes to toys, there’s no better time of the year to shop. It’s the perfect opportunity to tick off items on your festive shopping list for childrenas some of the most popular brands will be holding sales.

From Harry Potter and Marvel merch to Disney toys and big-ticket items such as Lego sets, kids’ toys see some of the biggest reductions during the Black Friday sale period. Now, Toys R Us has also revealed its UK comeback via a new online-only platform – just in time for the holiday shopping season. However, it still remains to be seen as to whether the popular toy store will be launching any discounts for Black Friday 2022.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s shopping extravaganza.

Read more:

The best early Black Friday toys 2022 deals

Some brands and retailers have begun sharing some of their deals for Black Friday 2022, with Amazon, Very, Argos and Smyths Toy launching early-bird, pre-Black Friday sales. Here are our top picks so far.

Mario Kart live: Home circuit Nintendo Switch game: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoS7K_0j5wMpth00

Transform your home into a race track with this Mario Kart game for Nintendon Switch. For children aged six and above, this interactive game enables players to see their surroundings turned into ocean depths, sandy deserts and more as they race to win. It includes one Kart, four gates, two arrow markers and a USB charging cable, and up to four users can play at once.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter the Ministry of Magic toy: Was £83.99, now £45, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsO4e_0j5wMpth00

For Harry Potter fans aged nine and above, this Ministry of Magic lego set is the first to feature the magical headquarters and it contains more than 990 pieces. At a saving of £38.99, this multistorey set is a great gift for a young Potterhead.

Buy now

Lego City Mars spacecraft exploration missions app set: Was £25, now £17.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amW91_0j5wMpth00

At 25 per cent off, this Lego set is a great deal for Black Friday. For children aged seven and above, this interactive adventure set contains 298 pieces and three figurines to send kids into orbit by making a mission spacecraft toy.

It features a spaceship and planet rover, two asteroids and a Mars setting for future astronauts everywhere. It can be made interactive with the free Lego Building Instructions app on tablets and smartphones, too.

Buy now

Lego 42123 Technic McLaren senna GTR racing sports collectable model car building kit: Was £44.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5TT4_0j5wMpth00

Hailing from the popular Lego Technic range, this McLaren senna GTR model is perfect for Lego fans and petrolheads alike. The supercar replica not only looks the part, but features moving parts to recreate the McLaren design, from a working steering wheel to V8 engine with moving pistons and doors that open and close. Satisfy your need for speed, and get a brilliant deal in the process, while the McLaren set is discounted by over 20 per cent.

Buy now

Globber Elite lights folding scooter: Was £75, now £60, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNzHA_0j5wMpth00

Also spotted is this Globber Elite folding scooter in a funky light-up design. With 20 per cent off selected items, including this one, at Argos, it’s not hard to get into the Black Friday spirit ahead of the big day itself. Perfect for children aged three and over, the foldable design makes it easy for kids to play with and parents to store and carry. With an adjustable four-tier height T-bar, this scooter will last the kids a few years too, making it a decent investment, and the fun LED-flashing wheels and deck will make you a popular parent. Batteries are also included – music to every mum and dad’s ears!

Buy now

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £124.99, now £91.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SawV5_0j5wMpth00

With space for 90 Hot Wheels cars parked inside, this gigantic garage set includes some pretty cool features. Ride the elevator up to the top before flying the loop, attempting the tunnel jump and avoiding the shark. With so much space it seems perfect for their ever-growing collection, and is bound to be a winner when discovered under the tree this Christmas (if it will fit, that is).

Buy now

Numskull Nintendo Switch sports accessories mega bundle pack: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SarzS_0j5wMpth00

If your children are already on the Nintendo Switch sports game, this Numskull Nintendo Switch sports accessories bundle will come in handy to make gameplay even better.

Designed for two-player games, it has everything you need to play football, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, chambara and golf, ranging from clubs and rackets to swords.

Buy now

Uno card game: Was £11.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqK3e_0j5wMpth00

The classic game that never gets old, Uno is simple but still provides fun for the whole family. Here, we have another unmissable saving courtesy of Amazon, which has discounted the pack of cards to half its usual price. The aim of the game? To get rid of all your cards by pairing them off with the same colour or number as the card at the top of the centre pile. The cards themselves are recyclable and arrive in a collectable tin too, which is great if you’re trying to reduce plastic in your home.

Buy now

Lego ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts astronomy tower playset: Was £90, now £72.00, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdFR0_0j5wMpth00

This Lego set is perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts, featuring 971 pieces and eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, for building Hogwarts’ astronomy tower. For children aged nine and above, this Lego set also includes accessories such as mandrake plants, wands and a book of potions and is currently 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Marvel titan hero series seven-figure pack: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph0D9_0j5wMpth00

Another discounted gift set, this time featuring seven figures from the Marvel titan hero series. Each of these characters – including Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow – are 30cm tall. Accessories are also included and fans of the films and comics will be please to know Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer both make an appearance.

Buy now

Fisher-Price game and learn controller: Was £13.99, now £8.45 Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLlVr_0j5wMpth00

If a gift for a little one is top of the Christmas shopping list, consider this game and learn controller from Fisher-Price. Designed to look like a remote control, and suitable for babies aged 6-36 months, this toy is all about fun as well as developing motor skills. It features shaped buttons, two musical settings, clicker and toggle bumpers and a joystick to encourage fine motor play. Pop it in your basket while Amazon has slashed the price by 40 per cent.

Buy now

Lego Marvel Spider-Man and Green Goblin battle action figures set: Was £17.99, now £13.50, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKs93_0j5wMpth00

This Lego set currently has25 per cent off. Made for children aged seven and older, there are 298 pieces to create an action set of two of the biggest characters in the Marvel universe.

It includes two minifigures of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, who can battle it out from the cockpit of giant robot versions. Each action figure boasts extra-long, flexible arms and built-in weapons.

Buy now

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £169.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZxu8_0j5wMpth00

At Very, there’s £48 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool.

Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Buy now

Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids: Was £19.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twVbg_0j5wMpth00

For children aged three and older, this Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids could help improve their dexterity. It comes with two types of screwdriver, an electric drill, trees and four dinosaurs – tyrannosaurus rex, centrosaurus, triceratops and velociraptor – which can be broken down and customised.

It’s a fun way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and problem solving. Best of all, this kit is designed to be taken apart, so you won’t need to worry about little fingers accidentally breaking anything.

Buy now

Wizarding World ‘Harry Potter’ Hogsmeade students gift set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDJ4j_0j5wMpth00

For Harry Potter fans, this sweet Wizarding World Harry Potter gift set is the perfect opportunity for children to go on spellbinding adventures as they play with its most famous characters.

Recreate the magic of Hogwarts with the 10 figurines – Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, Draco, Cho, Neville, Parvati and the Weasley twins, along with butterbeers, chocolate frogs and lollipops.

Buy now

Wizarding World magical minis Hogwarts Castle and accessories: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oyqt_0j5wMpth00

This Hogwarts playset comes with a Hermione figure and 12 accessories. It’s almost 24 inches tall and has lights and sounds, including a glowing fireplace, colour-changing Great Hall ceiling and the singing of Hogwarts house songs. There’s even a pop-open surprise, in the form of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom. A perfect gift to accompany the students gift set (was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com ), and it’s currently half price.

Buy now

12-in-1 games table: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALkI8_0j5wMpth00

Why buy your children just one game this Christmas, when you could pick up a dozen for under £100? This games table has been reduced by £20 and includes different tops for playing pool, table football, push hockey, table tennis, chess, shuffleboard, cards and more. The table measures L 124cm x W 59cm x H 90cm and it also includes all the accessories you’ll need to play, such as billiard balls, an eight-piece shuffleboard set, and a table tennis set with a net, two bats and three balls.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on Friday 25 November and runs through the weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday. It’s the last big sale before Christmas, with many products slashed to their lowest price all year, so it’s ideal timing to shop, save and get your Christmas shopping sorted.

However, every year, in a bid to stay competitive and attract customers, many brands and retailers (Amazon, we’re looking at you) often begin launching their deals weeks before.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the final day of the sale on Monday 28 November. It concludes the Black Friday sale period and is a fleeting chance to bag even bigger bargains on items you may have missed out on. Don’t worry, we’ll also be reporting on the best deals on Cyber Monday too, so bookmark this page to be first in the know.

When will Black Friday deals be available?

Some brands and retailers have already begun launching their Black Friday sales, and every year it gets earlier and earlier.

On 2 November, Dyson revealed some of its discounts that are available to shop now, including £100 off some of its vacuum cleaners, with more savings to come, while Boots kicked off its month-long sale event with money off brands such as Philips, Clinique, Braun, Estée Lauder and more. Very also launched its Black Friday deals on more than 17,000 products.

What were the best Black Friday deals on toys from last year?

Last year, shoppers were spoilt for choice during Black Friday when it came to kids’ toys, with big and small items slashed in price.

Lego offered impressive savings across its playsets, such as this Lego Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore’s phoenix set (£35, Argos.co.uk ), which was reduced from £35 to £23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yI1rj_0j5wMpth00

Designed for kids aged 10 and above, it’s an Argos-exclusive model that contains 597 Lego pieces and measures more than 24cm from beak to tail. We love the powerful beak and realistic ‘flying’ wings powered by a hand-turned mechanism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzTqI_0j5wMpth00

Parents could also kit out a child’s room with this Disney Frozen two-in-one dressing table (£65, Argos.co.uk ), which dropped from £60 to £45. Created to help kids get ready in style while indulging their love of the Frozen films, it comes with a stool, two flasks, necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TR9JB_0j5wMpth00

Looking to reduce your child’s screentime? Last year, this My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy (£24, Myfirstyears.com ) was half price, reduced from £35 to £17.50. It encourages imaginative play, thanks to the blackboard screen, which can be used for doodles and handwriting practice. We really like how you can personalise the lid with a name too.

What deals can we expect on kids’ toys and games in this year’s sale?

Across the Black Friday sale, the biggest discounts on kids’ toys can be found on Lego sets, Marvel merch, Harry Potter figurines and Star Wars collectables.

Often the best savings are not found directly from the brand’s website but via third-part stockists. In previous years, we’ve seen up to 70 per cent off kids’ toys sold at Amazon, Argos, Very and Smyths Toys,

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across toys and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When does the sale start and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – Upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourite skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance treats

Best Black Friday Boots deals – Everything you need to know about the biggest beauty deals and Christmas gift set savings already on offer

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – Level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – Looking for a new vacuum cleaner? Bag a bargain in our Dyson shopping guide

Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook+Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – Find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – From AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – All the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – The high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Comments / 0

