2022 Dakota Bowl XXX

Game Schedules:

11B Championship – 9 a.m. CT

9B Championship – 12 p.m. CT

11A Championship – 2:30 p.m. CT

11AA Championship – 6:30 p.m. CT

Jump To:

11AA

#3 Shanley 48 #8 Century 7 – FINAL

Fargo Shanley’s Michael Rostberg

Fargo Shanley Head Coach Troy Mattern

Game Recap:

4th Quarter – Shanley dominates Century in the 11AA Championship, 48-7, to win their first state title since 2018.

Shanley once again scored at the start of the quarter, thanks to a 30-yard Michael Rostberg TD pass to Sam Ovsak, Rostberg’s 6th total TD on the day, giving the Deacons a 48-7 lead.

Both teams substituted their starters for their back-ups for the rest of the game, as Shanley held on for the win.

3rd Quarter – Shanley leads Century after three quarters, 42-7.

A lot more of the same in the 3rd quarter, as Century was forced to punt on their first possession of the half, and Shanley quickly got on the scoreboard thanks to a double-reverse flea flicker pass by Michael Rostberg to Conner Kraft for 39 yards. Followed soon after by an 11-yard TD pass from Rostberg to Luke Hollcraft, Rostberg’s 3rd passing TD and 5th total TD, to extend the Deacons’ lead to 42-7.

Following a Century 3 and out, Shanley has been driving the ball downfield heading into the 4th quarter.

2nd Quarter – Shanley heads into the half with the lead over Century, 35-7.

Shanley continued their dominant performance, scoring 2 minutes into the second quarter on a 4-yard Michael Rostberg TD run to make it a 28-0 game.

Century would capitalize on a muffed punt by Shanley giving them the ball on the Shanley 23-yard line and scoring on a 4th and 14 passing TD from Kyle Barth to Gavin Lill, closing the gap to 28-7.

Following a forced Shanley punt, Century would get the ball back once again and look to get on the board. Unfortunately, a pass by Kyle Barth would be picked off by Shanley’s Sam Ovsak and taken back for a TD, giving the Deacons a 35-7 lead at the half.

1st Quarter – Shanley leads Century at the end of the first quarter, 21-0, following a disastrous start to the game for the Patriots.

Shanley came out of the gates hot, marching right down the field on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 3-yard run from QB Michael Rostberg to give the Deacons a 7-0 lead.

After receiving the kickoff, Century would fumble on their first offensive play of the game on a botched hand-off, with Shanley recovering and quickly getting into the endzone with a 5-yard pass from Rostberg to Adam Leininger, a missed extra point would make it a 13-0 game.

The following possession would be more of the same for the Patriots, with QB Kyle Barth throwing an interception to Shanley’s Jordan Leininger, giving century the ball at Century’s 32-yard line.

Shanley would once again get on the board quickly, finding the endzone on a 28-yard Rostberg passing TD to Kaden Christmann, following a successful 2-point conversion, the Deacons would go up 21-0.

Century’s next possession would turn into Shanley’s gain once again, with Century QB Kyle Barth fumbling the ball after being sacked by Shanley’s Will Mehus, with the Deacons recovering the ball.

Following a defensive stop by Century forcing a turnover on downs, the Patriots would be forced to punt just at the end of the first quarter.

11A

#2 Jamestown 46 #5 Fargo North 28 – FINAL

Jamestown’s Payton Hochhalter

Jamestown Head Coach Bill Nelson

Game Recap:

4th Quarter – Jamestown defends their title and remains 11A Champions after defeating Fargo North, 46-28, on the back of a record-breaking day from Blue Jays QB Payton Hochhalter, who now has the record for most total TDs in a Dakota Bowl game with 7 total TDs, (3 passing, 3 rushing, 1 receiving).

Jamestown quickly capitalized on their good field position by getting Payton Hochhalter into the endzone once again from 10 yards out for his 6th total TD of the game, making it a 39-21 game.

Fargo North would try to respond, but Jamestown’s Hochhalter had different plans, intercepting Ethan Welk and returning the ball into Spartan territory.

Thanks to a little trickery, the Blue Jays would get right back on the board with Jackson Carter passing the ball to, you guessed it, QB Payton Hochhalter for a 35-yard TD to give him 7 total TDs on the day to set a Dakota Bowl record for most total TDs by a single player. The score also gave Jamestown a 46-21 lead.

The Spartans would try to start a rally, making their way down the field and getting into the endzone on a 4-yard run from Ethan Welk, making it a 46-28 game.

3rd Quarter – Jamestown remains in the lead over Fargo North, 32-21, following a third quarter that didn’t see much of any action from either side offensively.

Following interceptions thrown by both Jamestown and Fargo North, neither team seemed to be able to get much going. With Jamestown having a turnover on downs and Fargo North being forced to punt twice.

The Blue Jays head into the fourth on the Spartan 11-yard line and will look to extend their lead further.

2nd Quarter – Jamestown leads Fargo North, 32-21, after an offensive explosion erupted in the second quarter of the 11A Championship.

Jamestown came out of the break swinging, with a 42-yard pass to Nathanial Walz to get the team to the 2-yard line where QB Payton Hochhalter ran in the TD. Following a failed 2-point conversion, Jamestown would take the lead, 12-7.

Following a 3 and out from Fargo North deep in their own territory, Jamestown’s special teams would step up big time, blocking and recovering a punt attempt from Fargo North. Putting the Blue Jays at the 5-yard line.

Jamestown would capitalize on the opportunity, with Hochhalter running it in for the TD, making it a 19-7 game following a successful extra point attempt.

The Spartans would respond with a methodical drive down the field, finishing off with a 20-yard TD run from Peder Haugo to make it a 19-14 game.

Jamestown would pick up right where they left off though, with a deep pass to the right pylon for a TD to who else but Nathanial Walz, 25-14 Jamestown.

Following a costly interception thrown by Fargo North QB Ethan Welk, Jamestown’s Hochhalter would throw his 3rd TD of the game, (and his 4th overall), on a jump ball pass to Jackson Walters from 27 yards out to extend their lead to 32-14.

But that wouldn’t last long, as Fargo North would quickly respond with a 47-yard TD pass from Welk to Jeremiah Sem that saw Sem juking past a couple of Blue Jay defenders to find the endzone, 32-21.

1st Quarter – Fargo North leads Jamestown through one quarter, 7-6.

After forcing Jamestown to punt on their opening drive, Fargo North took no time getting on the board with a 38-yard pass from QB Ethan Welk to Jeremiah Sem, followed by a healthy dose of Peder Haugo who rushed in for a 22-yard TD, giving the Spartans a 7-0 lead.

Jamestown would respond though, making their way down the field on a long 12-play drive that was capped off by a TD pass from Payton Hochhalter to Nathaniel Walz. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion would keep the Spartans in the lead though, 7-6.

11B

#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 22 Central Cass 20 – FINAL

Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison Head Coach Larry Sandy

Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison’s Brayden Selzler

Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison’s Ben Schepp

Game Recap :

4th Quarter – Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison defeats Central Cass, 22-20, in an absolutely thrilling matchup to kick off Dakota Bowl XXX to finish their perfect, undefeated season.

In the first play of the fourth quarter, Central Cass QB Brayden Mitchell fumbled the ball following a 10-yard run giving VDAG the ball right back.

This time following a turnover however, VDAG would take advantage. With QB Ben Schepp running it in for a TD following a methodical 13-play drive by the Aggies. Giving them a 22-20 lead over Central Cass.

The Squirrels would respond with a long drive of their own, largely once again on the back of RB Owen Wiersma, which would lead to a very close 4th and 1 situation on the goalline that saw Brayden Mitchell get tackled in the backfield on a QB draw, stopping them from taking the lead over the Aggies.

A last ditch effort with 16 seconds by Central Cass would prove not enough thanks to a VDAG sack would run the clock out.

3rd Quarter – Central Cass has the lead after the end of the 3rd Quarter over Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison, 20-16.

Central Cass started off the half strong, thanks to a deep pass from Brayden Mitchell that appeared to be broken up by VDAG but Cooper Johnson with some great hands was able to bring the ball in for a 59-yard gain putting the Squirrels 11 yards from the endzone.

A quick bubble screen from the 1-yard line to Peyton Lamar would get Central Cass into the endzone. Despite being stopped on their 2-point conversion try, the Squirrels would take a 16-20 lead.

A valiant effort at a response by VDAG took them all the way to the Central Cass 18, but a failed 4th down conversion would cause them to turnover on downs.

VDAG would get the ball back quickly though, thanks to some help from their defense and an interception by Reggie Bruner.

The Aggies wouldn’t capitalize on the opportunity however, going 3 and out and being forced to punt.

2nd Quarter – The second quarter started what looks to be a shootout for the 11B title in Fargo with Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison leading 16-14 over Central Cass.

Central Cass came out of the break hot, forcing VDAG to a three-and-out, and then came out firing on offense with an 18-yard TD pass from QB Brayden Mitchell to Cooper Johnson to make it an 8-7 game.

The Squirrels wouldn’t stop there though, scoring again on a 98-yard drive all on the back of RB Owen Wiersma, who had a 24 and 64-yard run that helped set up a 5-yard TD run for Isaac Wisnewski, giving Central Cass a 14-8 lead that wouldn’t last very long.

VDAG would respond very quickly with a 78-yard TD pass from Ben Schepp to Reggie Bruner. Schepp would run it in for the team’s second 2-point conversion to take a 16-14 lead into halftime.

1st Quarter – Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison leads Central Cass at the end of the first quarter, 8-0.

After punts by both offenses, VDAG methodically made their way down the field on an 11-play drive that ended with QB Ben Schapp rushing in for a 1-yard touchdown. Followed by a successful 2-point conversion run from Peyton Bodine.

Central Cass ended the quarter punting the ball back to VDAG.

9B

New Salem-Almont 28 Cavalier 26 – FINAL/OT

New Salem-Almont Head Coach Steve Kleinjan

New Salem-Almont’s Wyatt Kuhn

New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins

Game Recap:

OVERTIME – New Salem-Almont defeats Cavalier in overtime, 28-26, to complete a perfect 12-0 season.

New Salem-Almont started with the ball first in OT, getting into the endzone on their second play on a Brock Norton run. A successful 2-point conversion pass to Wyatt Kuhn would put the Holsteins in front, 28-20, with Cavalier still to go in OT.

Cavalier would score very quickly with a TD pass to Zack Anderson to make it 28-26, an incomplete pass by QB Sterling Enerson would seal the game for New Salem-Almont.

4th Quarter – After four quarters, the game is tied in the 9B Championship between Cavalier and New Salem-Almont at 20-20.

New Salem-Almont would capitalize on their great field position, scoring a rushing TD with Ty Holding quickly into the fourth quarter. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion would make it a 14-12 Tornado lead.

Cavalier would quickly respond with a TD of their own, getting into the endzone in 6 plays topped off by a 17-yard TD run by QB Sterling Enerson, after a failed 2-point conversion, Cavalier would extend their lead to 20-12.

The Holsteins refused to roll over though, getting right down the field and into the endzone thanks to a 4-yard TD run by Brock Norton and a successful 2-point conversion pass to Wyatt Kuhn would make it a tied game, 20-20.

Both teams were unable to put up any points as we head to overtime.

3rd Quarter – A gritty defensive matchup in the 9B title game continues as both Cavalier and New Salem-Almont were not able to put up any points coming out of the half.

Both teams had a turnover on downs and were unable to capitalize when in enemy territory.

New Salem-Almont is within 6 heading into the fourth quarter, as they look to tie up the game.

2nd Quarter – Cavalier leads New Salem-Almont at the half, 14-6, in what remains a very defensive matchup for the 9B title.

Cavalier would strike quickly at the start of the second quarter, with a 56-yard TD pass from QB Sterling Enerson to Zack Anderson to make it a 14-0 lead for the Tornadoes.

Despite a 3 and out for New Salem-Almont’s offense, they’d force a big turnover, with Brock Norton sacking Cavalier QB Enerson and forcing a fumble to give the Holsteins great field position.

And the Holsteins would absolutely capitalize on the turnover on the back of QB Ty Wolding, who would score a 4-yard rushing TD to make it a 14-6 game.

A response from Cavalier would follow soon after, with the Tornadoes driving the field until a costly sack on 3rd down would put Cavalier in a 4th and goal situation from the 9-yard line. A desperate heave from QB Sterling Enerson toward the endzone would be picked off by New Salem-Almont’s Ethan Maier and returned to their 39-yard line.

New Salem-Almont would try to capitalize, but just like Enerson, New Salem Almont’s QB Ty Wolding would throw a heave to the endzone only for it to be intercepted by Landon Carter of Cavalier, holding onto their 14-6 lead heading into the half.

1st Quarter – Cavalier leads New Salem-Almont, 8-0, after a defensive first quarter.

After both offenses started slow, Cavalier would force a fumble from New Salem-Almont and capitalize on the turnover. Going on a 10-play drive, that included 7 plays inside the 5-yard line, that ended with a passing TD from Sterling Enerson to Jacob Steele to take an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

