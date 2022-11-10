ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Featured A Bunch Of Celebrities From The '80s — Here's Who Played Them And What They Looked Like

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF1PI_0j5u4Kw100

1. First, this is Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic , who's a singer-songwriter best known for his parodies of popular songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKGOv_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's "Weird Al" Yankovic in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjKiK_0j5u4Kw100
Getty / Ron Galella

And here's a side-by-side of Daniel Radcliffe in the movie and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUpIi_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

2. This is Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who's an iconic singer-songwriter and often referred to as the "Queen of Pop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BN21C_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Madonna in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NXAT_0j5u4Kw100
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Evan Rachel Wood in the movie and Madonna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EnVM_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

3. This is Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, who's best known for being a talk show host and, well, for being Oprah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryf9j_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Oprah Winfrey in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUvsM_0j5u4Kw100
Lgi Stock / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Quinta in the movie and Oprah Winfrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFYHU_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

4. This is Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, who's best known as a radio broadcaster that specialized in novelty songs and comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MFso_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Dr. Demento in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzsaW_0j5u4Kw100
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Rainn Wilson in the movie and Dr. Demento.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUTUm_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

5. Here's Jack Black as Wolfman Jack, who was a famous DJ during the '60s and '70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaeB1_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Wolfman Jack in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hO7Gi_0j5u4Kw100
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Jack Black in the movie and Wolfman Jack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbS9r_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

6. This is Nina West as Divine, who was the drag queen best known for her roles in Hairspray and Pink Flamingos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0mli_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Divine in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qt31_0j5u4Kw100
Tim Boxer / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Nina West in the movie and Divine in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hIa7_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

7. This is Jorma Taccone as Pee-wee Herman, who is a famous children's entertainer, comedian, and TV personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kX7r_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Pee-wee Herman in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEqXa_0j5u4Kw100
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

And here's a side-by-side of Jorma Taccone in the movie and Pee-wee Herman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzHc9_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

8. This is Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol, who was best known as the leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFD1B_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Andy Warhol in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zFed_0j5u4Kw100
Express Newspapers / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Conan O'Brien in the movie and Andy Warhol in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqBoz_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

9. This is Paul F. Tompkins as Gallagher, who was a famous prop comedian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvKV1_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Gallagher in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VysPA_0j5u4Kw100
Mark Junge / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Paul F. Tompkins in the movie and Gallagher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yn4UO_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

10. This is David Dastmalchian as John Deacon, who is Queen's bassist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwXWw_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's John Deacon in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ze44_0j5u4Kw100
Phil Dent / Redferns / Getty

And here's a side-by-side of David Dastmalchian in the movie and John Deacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN3W1_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

11. This is Arturo Castro as Pablo Escobar, who was a Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0xwL_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Pablo Escobar in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiFK4_0j5u4Kw100
Eric Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Arturo Castro in the movie and Pablo Escobar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drAtf_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

12. This is "Weird Al" Yankovic as Tony Scotti, Scotti Brothers Records executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIMJr_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Tony Scotti in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToXTT_0j5u4Kw100
DOMINIQUE CHARRIAU/GAMMA-RAPHO VIA GETTY IMAGES

And here's a side-by-side of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the movie and Tony Scotti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syRXX_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

13. This is Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, Al's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE7iQ_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Nick Yankovic in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyaBg_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

And here's a side-by-side of Toby Huss in the movie and Nick Yankovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKKYO_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

14. This is Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Al's mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhsfN_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Mary Yankovic in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVYi1_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

And here's a side-by-side of Julianne Nicholson in the movie and Mary Yankovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzStT_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

15. This is Demetri Martin as Tiny Tim, who was best known as a singer and ukulele player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxQVB_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Tiny Tim in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Nsn_0j5u4Kw100
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty

And here's a side-by-side of Demetri Martin in the film and Tiny Tim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23c4ec_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

16. This is Emo Philips as Salvador Dalí, who was a Spanish surrealist artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inzy9_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Salvador Dalí in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ7Zd_0j5u4Kw100
Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Emo Philips in the film and Salvador Dalí.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jh4D7_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

17. This is Akiva Schaffer as Alice Cooper, who is a rock singer and frontman of the band Alice Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7MzH_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Alice Cooper in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Os7I_0j5u4Kw100
Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty

And here's a side-by-side of Akiva Schaffer in the film and Alice Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkece_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

18. This is James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan, a professional wrestler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQXNP_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Hulk Hogan in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVK0i_0j5u4Kw100
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of James Preston Rogers in the movie and Hulk Hogan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zzor0_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

19. Finally, this is Trenyce Cobbins as Diana Ross, who is an iconic vocalist and was the lead singer of The Supremes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0T7C_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel

Here's Diana Ross in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216MXB_0j5u4Kw100
Paul Natkin / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of Trenyce Cobbins in the film and Diana Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p01wC_0j5u4Kw100
Roku Channel / Getty

Be sure to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , which is streaming now on the Roku Channel .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Distractify

The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
DoYouRemember?

91-Year-Old William Shatner Knows What He Wants To Say To God

William Shatner doesn’t seem afraid of death. In fact, he’s already preparing for his meeting with God in the afterlife. In his new memoir called Boldly Go, he opens up about his childhood, his acting career and Star Trek days, and his feelings on faith and what happens when we die.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy