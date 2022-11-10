ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Arrest made in fatal Gloucester Township hit-and-run

By Alicia Roberts
 4 days ago

Gloucester Township police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run 00:26

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr., of Berlin.

Police say Elaine Hubler, 58, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42.

Police had previously said they believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred.

"We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the lights," the manager, Sara Hamilton, said. "She was trying to cross the street to come over on this side and there was a lot of traffic that night."

On Wednesday night, police asked for the public's help to find the person behind the wheel, releasing surveillance video from the hotel showing the vehicle, described as a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound. Hamilton says other drivers who saw the crash stayed with Hubler until emergency responders arrived. She died from her injuries at a hospital a short time later.

"She used to walk up and down the road here. She would go up where the bus stop is across the street here," Hamilton said.

Hamilton knew Hubler, who stayed at the hotel from time to time.

"She was really nice, I do remember her," Hamilton said.

Hamilton hopes the person responsible will now come forward and do the right thing.

"I don't understand why they just drove off. They just kept going, didn't slow down or anything," Hamilton said.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Gloucester Township Police. You can report your tip anonymously.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

